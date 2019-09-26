Huawei Mate 30 Pro claims top spot in DxOMark camera review

Huawei recently launched its flagship Mate 30 Pro smartphone. Now, DxOMark has posted the results of its phone’s camera test. Last month, it was revealed that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G offers the best camera across the industry. Now, the Chinese company’s latest phone has been crowned the new champion of DxOMark’s smartphone camera ratings.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro earned a total score of 121 points. This is four number higher than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G’s 113. But Samsung’s flagship phone is still on the number one spot when it comes to videos. The second in the line is Mate 30 Pro with 100 points, putting it right behind the high score of 101. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new number one in our smartphone camera ranking. “The Mate 30 Pro delivers excellent results in almost all still image categories, but really shines for texture and noise,” the website noted.

“The Huawei Mate 30 Pro’s overall DxOMark Camera score of 121 sets an impressive new benchmark for smartphone camera performance. It is the device to beat in the second half of 2019. The new Mate does not show any real weaknesses in the camera department and delivers good still image and video quality in most situations. Its photo quality is very good across the board, but its texture/noise balance is truly outstanding, with excellent detail rendering in almost all conditions while keeping image noise at low levels,” noted DxO’s website.

The Huawei’s flagship has also been lauded for its impressive noise control and huge amounts of detail from its pixel-binned 40MP camera. DxOMark notes that the selfie camera of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro isn’t the best in the market. It scored a total 93 points, which is quite low from Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G’s 99 score. The website stated that “Mate 30 Pro is not quite on the same level as the very best devices in our ranking but makes it into the top five.”

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Mate 30 Pro also scored well for color, tying the Note 10+ 5G for the top score in DxOMark’s ranking. It noted that the Mate image output showed noticeably better saturation than the P30 Pro. But, one will get slightly stronger saturation with the Samsung phone. To recall, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro has four rear cameras.

The setup includes with 40-megapixel optically stabilized “Cine” primary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The second camera features a 40-megapixel RYYB sensor with f/1.6 aperture and up to 4,09,600 ISO. Moving to the next camera, we have an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and support for 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 30x digital zoom. The last one is used for 3D depth sensing.

Other features include ultra low-light video, ultra slow-motion video at 7680 fps, real-time cinematic bokeh, Huawei AIS for ultra-stable recording and 4K HDR+ time-lapse. The 7680 fps video is 8 times slower than 960fps. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Huawei Mate 30 Pro Price 79999 – Chipset Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Kirin 990 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 10 Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels 6.53-inch OLED Internal Memory 12GB RAM + 256GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF Quad – 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D TOF camera Front Camera 10MP 32MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh

