Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

The leaked images also showcased that the rumored Mate 30 Pro smartphone was placed in a somewhat bulky case to possibly conceal its design before the launch. The report also speculated that the device is likely to feature an improved facial authentication system.

  • Published: July 24, 2019 10:10 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro real world image

The first set of alleged real-world images for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro have leaked weeks before the rumored launch. This leak does not seem to indicate much in terms of the design or specifications of the smartphone. However, it does confirm that the upcoming flagship smartphone will sport a notch on the top of the display. Taking a look at recent Huawei devices, the 30 Pro does look similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The leaked set of images showcase the device along with two Huawei Mate 20 X devices. Taking a closer look at the screens of all the devices, it looks like Huawei is busy conducting call tests for its future upcoming devices.

Details about Mate 30 Pro

According to a GSMArena report, the images were first posted on the Chinese social media website Weibo. Similar to most upcoming flagship smartphone launches, Huawei has not revealed any information about the Mate 30 Pro. The leaked images also showcased that the rumored Mate 30 Pro smartphone was placed in a somewhat bulky case to possibly conceal its design before the launch. The report also speculated that the device is likely to feature an improved facial authentication system. Huawei initially added the advanced facial authentication system in its Mate 20 Pro last year. The report also observed that it is likely that Mate 30 Pro will also sport a curved display as the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro could boast OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display

Huawei Mate 30 Pro could boast OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display

These images come weeks after the initial set of renders and other leaked images surfaced online. As previously reported, one of the things indicates that Huawei will add a circular camera module on the back. Another recent rumor indicated that the device may come with a 90Hz display. We have already seen such a display in the OnePlus 7 Pro in recent months. We are not sure when the company is planning to launch the rumored flagship smartphone. However, it is possible that the company may launch in around October 2019.

Given that the smartphone will be top-of-the-line, we can make some educated guesses at the specifications. It is likely that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro features Kirin 985 SoC along with 55W fast charging and 4,200mAh battery. Huawei is also expected to launch a 5G variant of the smartphone in the market.

  • Published Date: July 24, 2019 10:10 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3i next sale date: 30 जुलाई को इन ऑफर्स के साथ सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन

Realme X Sale : आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा पॉप-अप कैमरा वाला Realme X स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत, ऑफर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की कीमत और उपलब्धता का हुआ खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy A80 Price : सैमसंग Galaxy A80 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 47,990 रुपये, शुरू हुई प्री-बुकिंग जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 भारत में 1 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

