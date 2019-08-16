Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in the subway for the third time

It looks like Huawei Mate 30 Pro has once again been spotted in the subway. This is the third time that we have seen reports of the Mate 30 Pro in the subway. Similar to previous leaks, the smartphone was in a protective case to hide the design. However, this time, the images clearly reveal that the smartphone will sport a waterfall display design. Waterfall display design is relatively new in the market where the display bleeds to the sides of the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak details

Taking a close look at the new leaked images, we can see a triple camera setup in the notch area. We already know that the Mate 30 Pro will come with the notch to take on Apple Face ID. In addition to this, we can also see a colored power button on the right side of the smartphone. Taking a look at the top of the case, we are unsure if one of the holes in for 3.5mm audio socket or microphone.

One of the images also showcased the backside of the smartphone with a case flap covering the back. We could also see an opening for what appears to be a vertical flash unit. Given the size of the flash unit, it is likely that we could see Xenon flash in the smartphone. This flash opening is similar to the Mate 30 Pro smartphone cases that are circulating on the internet. The backside of the smartphone also saw a mysterious black strip on the top of the camera flap. We are not sure what this signifies at.

Noted smartphone leaker ‘Ice universe’ shared these images on his Twitter handle from an anonymous leaker on Weibo. These images come right after a report indicated that the smartphone may feature 25W wireless fast charging technology. The smartphone is expected to feature Kitin 990 SoC along with 6.71-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.