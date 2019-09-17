Huawei Mate 30 Pro may feature waterfall screen design

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is all set to launch its much anticipated Huawei Mate 30 series. The company is expected the launch the upcoming flagship smartphone series in coming weeks. Most of the details about the upcoming smartphone series including the design and specifications have already leaked. We have seen a number of renders, rumors, and real-world blurry images for the upcoming smartphone series. However, it looks like the company has started sharing official teasers about the upcoming series as the launch event approaches.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro series details

According to a report by GizmoChina, Huawei has just shared a new Mate 30 Pro teaser online. This video teaser was initially spotted on Chinese social media website Weibo. Taking a closer look, the 16-second long teaser seems to showcase the waterfall display design. It showcases two people playing table tennis on the side edge of the smartphone. This likely hints at gaming control on the side display of the smartphone while taking advantage of the waterfall design. It is worth noting that we have already seen this design element in previous leaks.

This new information comes just days after high quality renders of the smartphone surfaced online. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is also expected to feature Kirin 990 SoC along with an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the smartphone will come with a 4,500mAh battery along with support for 40W fast charging technology. Mate 30 Pro is also likely to feature 27W SuperWireless charging technology.

Talking about the camera specifications, it will likely feature dual 40-megapixel camera sensors on the back. Rear setup will also come with an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 3D ToF sensor for depth mapping. Rumors also revealed that the device may come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Beyond this, the device will feature IP68 water and dust resistance. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to feature Android 10-based EMUI 10 skin out of the box