Huawei Mate 30 Pro to feature two large 40-megapixel sensors
Huawei Mate 30 Pro to feature two large 40-megapixel sensors to take on Galaxy Note 10

Huawei Mate 30 Pro is not expected to launch until the end of this year, but its camera specifications already indicate a winner in smartphone segment.

  Published: August 6, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Photo: IceUniverse/Twitter

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the next flagship smartphone from Huawei, might pack two 40-megapixel sensors. The Chinese smartphone maker is the only company to use a 40-megapixel sensor developed in collaboration with Leica. Now, a new leak suggests that Huawei is planning to equip the Mate 30 Pro with two 40-megapixel sensors. The device is not only making a leap in terms of the sensor but it will also use a larger sensor than its predecessors. Like the P30 Pro from early this year, Huawei is planning to use an RYYB sensor as opposed to RGGB sensor seen on most flagship smartphones.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro dual 40-megapixel cameras

The main camera is said to be a bigger 1/1.55-inch type sensor with a resolution of 40-megapixels. This will be much bigger than than 1/1.7-inch sensor seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. The second 40-megapixel sensor will sit behind an ultra wide-angle lens and will be a 1/1.7-inch type. According to an image tweeted by IceUniverse, both the sensors will be much larger than the 12-megapixel 1/2.55-inch sensor likely to be used on Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This could mean that Huawei Mate 30 Pro will be even better than its predecessor in terms of imaging.

The tipster has also shared another image showing how Huawei has an advantage in sensor size since early 2018. Huawei has been using a 40-megapixel 1/1.7-inch sensor since the launch of Huawei P20 Pro in 2018. Samsung, on the other hand, has been using a 1/2.55-inch type sensor since the launch of Galaxy S7 edge. While the sensors have improved, their size hasn’t, which makes it difficult to absorb light.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

Huawei Mate 30 Pro spotted in real world with notch

The Mate 30 Pro is also tipped to include an 8-megapixel periscope style telephoto camera seen on the P30 Pro. It is not clear whether the optical zoom will stay at 5x or Huawei plans to upgrade to 10x optical zoom. The second largest smartphone maker in the world has trademarked ‘Cine Lens’ and ‘Matrix Cinema’ for its smartphone. The trademarks suggest the company plans to bring major changes to the camera experience on its next flagship device. The P30 Pro is already the benchmark for zoom on smartphones and it needs to be seen how big the leap can Mate 30 Pro bring in just six months.

  Published Date: August 6, 2019 11:03 AM IST

