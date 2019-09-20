comscore Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design with 12GB RAM, Kirin 990 launched
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design with 12GB RAM, Kirin 990 launched: Price, Specifications

With Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, Huawei has managed to pack the best of everything from the mobile world. However, the lack of Google apps will make it a tough sell in the market.

  Published: September 20, 2019 8:44 AM IST
Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei launched the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro as its latest flagship smartphones yesterday. Alongside the two new smartphones, the Chinese smartphone also unveiled the Mate 30 RS in collaboration with Porsche Design. The Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design is the most premium and high-end device in the series. It comes with features almost identical to that of Mate 30 Pro but with changes in terms of design.

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design: Price and Specifications

The Mate 30 RS Porsche Design, like other models, is available only in one storage variant. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available for €2,095 (around Rs 1,65,000), making it one of the most expensive smartphones in the world. It differs from regular Mate 30 Pro with a premium leather back and a glossy glass band that runs around the camera module. It comes in black or red leather finish and there are accessories that make it easier to hold and protect the device.

Also Read

Under the hood, the Mate 30 RS Porsche Design is powered by same Kirin 990 with Mali-G76 graphics processor. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB. Like P30 Pro, it only supports proprietary NM card for memory expansion. It sports a 6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED display and has rounded corners. It runs EMUI 10 based on Android 10 but lacks support for Google services. It also packs a large 4,500mAh battery and supports 40W wired or 27W wireless charging.

For imaging, there is a main 40-megapixel optically stabilized SuperSensing camera with f/1.6 aperture. It is paired with second 40-megapixel Cine Camera with f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS and 3D depth sensing camera. For selfies, it relies on a 32-megapixel shooter paired with additional depth sensors for face unlock. The smartphone houses an in-display fingerprint sensors and supports 5G network.

  • Published Date: September 20, 2019 8:44 AM IST

