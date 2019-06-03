Huawei Mate 30 series may debut with Kirin 985 SoC and HongMeng OS: Report

Huawei is expected to take the wraps off its two flagship phones, including Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, later this year. Despite the hardships that Huawei is facing, the company is said to release the Huawei Mate 30 series on September 22. According to a tipster Teme, the Chinese company’s upcoming flagships could draw power from Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 985 chipset. The handsets will reportedly be loaded with HongMeng operating system in China.

The company’s HongMeng OS is yet to be released in the market and is reportedly Android’s replacement. A recent CNET report claimed that Huawei plans for the “OS to be ready in China later this year, with an international launch in 2020.” This news comes after Google suspended Huawei’s Android license to comply with the US government’s trade ban.

The company has even trademarked HongMeng OS, which is said to debut in June 2019 in the home market. Besides, Huawei has also reportedly registered Ark OS moniker. This name reportedly cropped up when the company made a trademark request to the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) for HUAWEI ARK OS, HUAWEI ARK, ARK and ARK OS, on May 24.

Talking about Huawei’s in-house Kirin 985 chipset, it is said to arrive as a second-generation 7nm chip, Gizmochina reports. The Kirin 985 SoC will reportedly be built with Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV) tech. It is likely to be a 5G-ready chipset with Balong 5000 5G modem onboard, and could go official in August this year. If rumors are to believed, we might get to see a 5G version of the Mate 30 Pro smartphone.

The upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series could be equipped with a massive 6.71-inch OLED screen. At the moment, it is unknown whether the handsets will offer a notch-less full-screen display design or a punch-hole display. The information of whether the device will support 3D face unlock or not is still under wraps. Notably, the 3D face unlock feature was present on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Rumors hint that the Mate 30 series of Huawei will offer an in-screen fingerprint reader, and a square-shaped quad camera setup at the back. The device might carry support for 55W rapid charging.