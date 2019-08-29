comscore Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 30 series may not be officially certified to use Android
News

Huawei Mate 30 series may not be officially certified to use Android

News

The company is planning to launch the much anticipated Huawei Mate 30 Series at an upcoming launch event. In previous reports, the company has confirmed that it has no intention of moving away from Android.

  • Published: August 29, 2019 1:00 PM IST
Huawei Stock Photo

Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone series. the company is planning to launch the much anticipated Huawei Mate 30 series at an upcoming launch event. In previous reports, the company has confirmed that it has no intention of moving away from Android. However, if restrictions stopped Huawei from accessing Android, it would only think of the switch as a final solution. In between the escalating trade war between the US and China, we have received some information about Mate 30 series.

Huawei Mate 30 series software details

According to a report by Reuters, Huawei Mate 30 series may not be certified to use the official Android. The report states that this information comes straight from Google executives. As previously noted Huawei is planning to launch its Mate 30 series in a launch event on September 18, 2019. Executives from Google state that Mate 30 is not licensed to use Google apps and services because of the trade ban. The company noted that the recent “temporary reprieve” is not applicable on new smartphones including the Mate 30 series.

US companies can ask for a license regarding specific products so that they can be excluded from the ban. However, Google did not reveal any information on any license application regarding Huawei Mate 30 series. The company did state in the past that “it wants to continue” to support Huawei. The absence of an official Android and Google services license can hurt the sales of the upcoming Mate 30 series.

Huawei is not planning to launch a Harmony OS-powered smartphone

Also Read

Huawei is not planning to launch a Harmony OS-powered smartphone

The report also noted that the US Department of Commerce “has received more than 130 applications” from different US-based companies. All these applications request ask for permission to continue to do business with Huawei. However, the government has not granted any of the applications yet. We reached out to Google for an official statement but they have not replied yet. We will update the copy with the statement as and when we get it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 29, 2019 1:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29

Editor's Pick

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
News
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

News

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

News

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, RedmiBook launch today

News

Redmi Note 8 series, Redmi TV, RedmiBook launch today

Honor 20S to launch on September 4

News

Honor 20S to launch on September 4

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war

Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war

News

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
Honor 20S to launch on September 4

News

Honor 20S to launch on September 4
Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android

News

Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android
Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus getting latest Android 9 Pie build with August security patch

News

Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus getting latest Android 9 Pie build with August security patch
OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3

News

OnePlus 7 Android 10 update to roll out on September 3

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air भारत में 5,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 799 रुपये वाले ब्लूटुथ ईयरफोन

Redmi Note 8 और Note 8 Pro क्वॉड-कैमार के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Jio Hybrid Set-top-box : कुछ ऐसा होगा जियो का हाइब्रिड सेटटॉप बॉक्स, सामने आई तस्वीर

Nokia 7.2 का 4GB variant बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया Enco Q1 नॉइस कैंसिलिंग वायरलैस ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स


News

Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
News
Google plans to move Pixel production to Vietnam due to ongoing tariff war
Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold may soon launch in India
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499

News

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC

News

Motorola Moto G8 or Moto G8 Plus leak hints at Snapdragon 665 SoC
Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications

News

Redmi Note 8 series launched: Check full specifications