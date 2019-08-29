Huawei Mate 30 Series may not be certified to use Android

Chinese smartphone maker and telecom giant Huawei is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphone series. the company is planning to launch the much anticipated Huawei Mate 30 series at an upcoming launch event. In previous reports, the company has confirmed that it has no intention of moving away from Android. However, if restrictions stopped Huawei from accessing Android, it would only think of the switch as a final solution. In between the escalating trade war between the US and China, we have received some information about Mate 30 series.

Huawei Mate 30 series software details

According to a report by Reuters, Huawei Mate 30 series may not be certified to use the official Android. The report states that this information comes straight from Google executives. As previously noted Huawei is planning to launch its Mate 30 series in a launch event on September 18, 2019. Executives from Google state that Mate 30 is not licensed to use Google apps and services because of the trade ban. The company noted that the recent “temporary reprieve” is not applicable on new smartphones including the Mate 30 series.

US companies can ask for a license regarding specific products so that they can be excluded from the ban. However, Google did not reveal any information on any license application regarding Huawei Mate 30 series. The company did state in the past that “it wants to continue” to support Huawei. The absence of an official Android and Google services license can hurt the sales of the upcoming Mate 30 series.

The report also noted that the US Department of Commerce “has received more than 130 applications” from different US-based companies. All these applications request ask for permission to continue to do business with Huawei. However, the government has not granted any of the applications yet. We reached out to Google for an official statement but they have not replied yet. We will update the copy with the statement as and when we get it.