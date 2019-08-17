Huawei Mate 30 series to launch in Munich, Germany on September 19

We have seen a number of leaks regarding the upcoming flagship smartphone series from Huawei in the last couple of weeks. These leaks range from renders, rumored specifications, smartphone cases to even stealthy images in the real world. We have already seen reports indicating that the flagship Huawei Mate 30 series is likely to launch on September 19, 2019. However, we are not really sure about the place where the company plans to launch the upcoming smartphone. According to a new report, it appears that Huawei will launch its upcoming flagship in Munich, Germany.

Huawei Mate 30 Series launch details

A report by Tech Garage indicated that Huawei seems to have finalized Munich as the launch location after numerous discussions. It is worth noting that the company has already launched its Huawei Mate 9, and Mate 10 devices in the same city. The report also noted that Huawei was also contemplating London where it launched the Mate 20 series last year. It also clarified that Huawei wants to increase the distance between the United States and its launch event. This difference is likely because of the ongoing trade-ware between Huawei and the United States of America.

The information about the launch event location comes days after rumors about 25W wireless fast charging. As previously reported, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will sport the fastest wireless fast charging technology. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top and 90Hz refresh rate. Huawei is expected to add its in-house Kirin 990 SoC.

We are also aware of some of the design specifics of the smartphone. As previously noted, Mate 30 Pro will likely feature a waterfall display and a notch of the top. Recently leaked images of the smartphone indicate that the notch will likely feature three camera sensors. Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to offer a sophisticated facial authentication system to take on Face ID.