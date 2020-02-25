comscore Huawei Mate 30 series update brings new features and security patch
Huawei Mate 30 series update brings new features and security patch

The latest Huawei Mate 30-series update brings security enhancements to the device along with new features.

  Published: February 25, 2020 9:12 PM IST
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei has rolled out a new software update for its Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro smartphones in China. The OTA update brings with it January 2020 security patch. It adds system-wide Dark mode, Xiao AI voice assistant and a few other things. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Huawei Mate 30-series update.

The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro OTA update is rolling out with the EMUI build number V10.0.0.201(C00E201R5P3). The firmware is about 594 MB in size and brings security enhancements with the Android security patch of January month, DigiStatement reports.

As per the changelog, the Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro update optimizes the 2nd generation of Ark compiler. It also brings features including, new system-wide Dark mode, Xiao AI voice assistant, HMS service applications, and GPU Turbo 4.0. The latest software update further comes with overall system stability and stable app launch improvements.

Additionally, the January 2020 security patch for the Huawei Mate 30-series primarily fixes a local malicious application on the smartphone. This issue could have allowed the bypass of user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit, which could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

The update is rolling out incrementally via OTA for the Mate 30-series users in China. So, it could take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare -> Update -> Check for updates.

Features, specifications

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro smartphone made its debut last year in September 2019. It flaunts a 6.53-inch OLED screen with HDR10 and DCI-P3 support. The device features a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 40-megapixel primary sensor.

The Mate 30 Pro has a HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC and Mali-G76 MP16 GPU. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  • Published Date: February 25, 2020 9:12 PM IST

