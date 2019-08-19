comscore Kirin 990 SoC to support 4K video recording at 60fps: Report
  Huawei Mate 30-series with Kirin 990 SoC to support 4K video recording at 60fps: Report
Huawei Mate 30-series with Kirin 990 SoC to support 4K video recording at 60fps: Report

The Kirin 990 SoC on Huawei Mate 30-series will let you record 4K videos at 60fps. All you need to know.

  Published: August 19, 2019 12:24 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has been pulling off some interesting camera innovation with its recent phones. The Huawei P20 Pro, the Mate 20 Pro and the P30 Pro are some of the examples on how the company is taking smartphone photography to the next level. However, there has been one thing that has been missing, and the Mate 30-series with Kirin 990 SoC will fix those loop holes.

Kirin 990 SoC to come with 4K video recording at 60fps

The Kirin 970 SoC on the P20 Pro and the Kirin 980 SoC on the Mate 20 and P30 Pro comes with 4K video recording capabilities. However, support for high frame rate (60fps) is missing. The ability to record 4K videos at 60fps is something that competitors have been offering for a couple of years now. The Apple iPhones have it, the Galaxy S and Note-series smartphones have it too.

Apple introduced it with the iPhone 8-series and iPhone X. Samsung introduced the video recording feature in 2019 with the Galaxy S9-series. Now, Huawei’s next mobile chipset, the Kirin 990 SoC, will be reportedly be made on 7nm process. Successor to the Kirin 980 SoC, it is expected to more powerful, while being efficient at the same time. According to a report on Neowin, the new chipset will let you record 4K videos in 60fps. This means, you will no longer need to choose between high frame rate and high resolution.

Huawei is set to debut the Mate 30 series soon. The Mate 30 Lite, Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro are expected in the line-up. Rumors hint at Mate 30 Pro featuring two 40-megapixel sensors. It will ship with Android 9 Pie with EMUI 11 skin on top. Android Q update for the same could be released before the year-end. The smartphones are set to debut on September 19 in Munich, Germany. More details will be revealed at the launch event.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 12:24 PM IST

