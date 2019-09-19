comscore Huawei Mate 30 series, Watch GT 2, MediaPad M6, and more leaked
  Huawei Mate 30, Watch GT 2 Huawei TV to launch today: How to watch livestream and everything expected
Huawei Mate 30, Watch GT 2 Huawei TV to launch today: How to watch livestream and everything expected

Details about the upcoming Huawei Watch GT 2, MediaPad M6, TV, and a Huawei-branded fitness band have leaked in addition to the Mate 30 series. The latest round of leaks joins extensive leaks from the past including blurry images, renders, cases, and press images.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design leather accessory leak

Image credit: Android Headlines

Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Mate 30 lineup, today (September 19). The event is taking place at Munich, Germany, and will kick off at 5:30PM IST. Ahead of the official launch though, real-world images of the anticipated flagship series have leaked online. In fact, a report has also leaked other devices that Huawei is planning to reveal at the event. These devices include the Watch GT 2, Huawei MediaPad M6, Huawei TV, and a Huawei-branded fitness band.

Huawei Mate 30 launch livestream

As mentioned, the global launch event today will kick off at 5:30PM IST. You can head over to a special event website to catch the livestream of today’s launch. Alternatively, you can watch the event live in the video embedded below.

Huawei Mate 30 series and other leaks

An extensive report by Android Headlines reveals what products will launch today on the global stage. The report claims that much of what has already been revealed about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is true. Additionally, it also reveals some upcoming accessories for the Mate 30 Pro. This includes a leather strap that can function both as a holder as well as a kick-stand. The report noted that this strap works well with the rear camera bump. In addition, it is designed for Huawei Mate 30 Pro “Porsche Design” version.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked, shows off waterfall screen and more

Also Read

Huawei Mate 30 Pro live photo leaked, shows off waterfall screen and more

Huawei Watch GT 2

The second device to leak is the Huawei Watch GT 2. As per the report, the smartwatch will be available in four different styles, and two different sizes. Talking about the sizes, the 42mm variant will sport a 1.2-inch AMOLED display (390×390 pixels). The bigger 46mm variant will feature a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels resolution.

Huawei Watch GT 2 variants leak

Image credit: Android Headlines

The smaller watch will come with 41.8×41.8×9.4 mm measurements, and 20mm strap. The larger watch will feature 45.9×45.9×10.7 mm measurements, and a 22mm strap. It is likely that the smaller variant may not feature LTE or a built-in microphone. Both wearables will run on Kirin A1 chip with dual-mode Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. Huawei will also include a geomagnetic sensor and an air-pressure sensor in both the GT 2 smartwatches.

Huawei Fitness tracker

Huawei-branded fitness tracker leak

Image credit: Android Headlines

The report also shares images of an upcoming Huawei-branded fitness tracker with the codename “Andes”. There is not much information available on the fitness tracker except the images showing a color display, and some other features. Closely inspecting the images, we get to see the heart-rate and SpO2 sensors on the back. The images also showcase a full-sized USB connector on one of the sides for charging.

TV: Venturing beyond Huawei Mate 30 territory

Moving on to other products, the report also indicates that Huawei may launch its first TV at the event. Honor, the sub-brand for Huawei, has already launched its first TV with HarmonyOS. Considering this information, it is likely that Huawei-branded TV may be similar to Honor Vision TV Pro with HarmonyOS. Leaked images of the TV do indicate that it will feature a pop-up camera.

Huawei TV leak

Image credit: Android Headlines

However, it is not currently known if this is the only version or Huawei is aiming at multiple variants. There is no concrete information of the internal hardware specifications of the panel size variants for the upcoming TV. The report speculates that the device will come with support for 4K UHD resolution and improved audio. Leaked images also showcase that Huawei TV features a different design on the back when compared to the Honor TV.

Huawei MediaPad M6

Huawei MediaPad M6 leak

Image credit: Android Headlines

The last product that Huawei is likely to launch at the event may be the Huawei MediaPad M6. It is worth noting that the company launched the MediaPad M6 back in June in the Chinese market. So, this likely means that Huawei is launching the tablet for the global market. The report also noted that the tablet will run Android, but likely without access to Google services. MediaPad M6 will come with 10.8-inch display with UHD display, a keyboard attachment, and stylus. It is likely to run on Kirin 980 SoC along with Harman Kardon-tuned audio.

Story Timeline

