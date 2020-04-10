The Huawei Mate 40 is expected to make its debut later this year. The Chinese company isn’t expected to launch the new Huawei Mate series before September due to coronavirus outbreak all over the world. Renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has asserted that the device will pack HiSilicon Kirin 1020 SoC, which is based on 5nm process. It is said to offer 50 percent higher performance than the Kirin 990 while reducing power consumption by 30 percent.

If reports are to be believed, the chip will be based on the Cortex A77 or the A78 architecture. The company’s in-house Kirin 1020 chipset has been codenamed as Baltimore. The large scale delivery of the new Kirin chip is expected to kick off in August 2020. Apart from this SoC, the Huawei Mate 40 series is also said to come with a new FreeForm lens technology.

The report by the cited analyst says that this tech will help improve wide-angle deformation. With the Huawei mate 40 smartphone, users won’t witness fisheye effect or edge blurring. The tech will also enhance the sharpness of vision at multiple distances. The analyst didn’t reveal the exact workability of this feature, Gizchina reports. In addition to this, Huawei is yet to confirm this feature.

Besides, last month, the company launched the Huawei P40 series, which is a successor to the P30 series. The Chinese OEM launched the Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus via an online launch event. With the new P-series, the company is further raising the bar for mobile photography. They are being dubbed as “Visionary Photography” experience in a mobile form factor.

While in the past, we have seen two flagship smartphones, this year, Huawei is introducing three flagship devices. These include Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro+. The smartphones are powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC, the most powerful chipset made by the company. They also run EMUI 10.1 with multi-window support.