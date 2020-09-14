Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

On September 10, Huawei unveiled new EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0 software, as well as new devices, including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch GT 2 Pro, Watch Fit, and new MateBooks. However, there was no sign of its next high-end smartphone, Huawei Mate 40, or the flagship Kirin SoC. Huawei has still not announced the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones’ official launch date, but it seems to be a matter of time. We expect the devices to debut in October. However, it is said that they may not be sold soon, even a few months after the presentation. Also Read - Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera and five rear lenses

Previously, there was information that during the IFA 2020 fair, Huawei would present the new flagship HiSilicon Kirin processor, which will go to the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones. There were chances that during its presentation, the manufacturer will officially announce the premiere of new smartphones from the Mate family. However, the latest HiSilicon Kirin processor was not shown at the IFA 2020 conference. Thus Huawei did not mention anything about the Huawei series Mate 40. Also Read - Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones may not be available for sale until 2021

Now the well-known leaker, Evan Blass, has suggested that the Huawei Mate 40 will not be available in stores until 2021. However, its announcement could take place next October. The Huawei Mate 30 series was launched in September last year, and it was Huawei’s first flagship without Google Mobile Services (GMS). This series was sold exclusively in China for months and made its entry into the world market in November last year. Also Read - Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

With a very similar sales policy, Huawei could bring the Mate 40s (vanilla, Pro, and Pro+) to market no earlier than the end of the year or even in 2021. Furthermore, the company would be prioritizing Chinese customers over to global ones to exploit the growing market share in the territory in which it is a leader. For now, there are no official confirmations, so take the aforementioned news with due caution.