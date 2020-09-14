comscore Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
News

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

News

Huawei would present the new flagship HiSilicon Kirin processor, which will go to the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones.

  • Published: September 14, 2020 6:45 PM IST
Huawei Mate 40

On September 10, Huawei unveiled new EMUI 11 and HarmonyOS 2.0 software, as well as new devices, including the FreeBuds Pro, Freelace Pro, Watch GT 2 Pro, Watch Fit, and new MateBooks. However, there was no sign of its next high-end smartphone, Huawei Mate 40, or the flagship Kirin SoC. Huawei has still not announced the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones’ official launch date, but it seems to be a matter of time. We expect the devices to debut in October. However, it is said that they may not be sold soon, even a few months after the presentation. Also Read - Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera and five rear lenses

Previously, there was information that during the IFA 2020 fair, Huawei would present the new flagship HiSilicon Kirin processor, which will go to the Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones. There were chances that during its presentation, the manufacturer will officially announce the premiere of new smartphones from the Mate family. However, the latest HiSilicon Kirin processor was not shown at the IFA 2020 conference. Thus Huawei did not mention anything about the Huawei series Mate 40. Also Read - Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Huawei Mate 40 series smartphones may not be available for sale until 2021

Now the well-known leaker, Evan Blass, has suggested that the Huawei Mate 40 will not be available in stores until 2021. However, its announcement could take place next October. The Huawei Mate 30 series was launched in September last year, and it was Huawei’s first flagship without Google Mobile Services (GMS). This series was sold exclusively in China for months and made its entry into the world market in November last year. Also Read - Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

Also Read

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

With a very similar sales policy, Huawei could bring the Mate 40s (vanilla, Pro, and Pro+) to market no earlier than the end of the year or even in 2021. Furthermore, the company would be prioritizing Chinese customers over to global ones to exploit the growing market share in the territory in which it is a leader. For now, there are no official confirmations, so take the aforementioned news with due caution.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 14, 2020 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
News
Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
Samsung to manufature all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips

News

Samsung to manufature all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips

LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

News

LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

Most Popular

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

OxygenOS 11 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips

LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

News

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

News

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera
Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

News

Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched
Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro
Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

News

Huawei announces EMUI 11; check out what's new

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 7i स्मार्टफोन की कैमरा जानकारी लॉन्चिंग से पहले आई सामने, मिलेंगे ये स्पेक्स

Asus 6z स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, बेहतर होंगे फीचर्स

Oppo ColorOS 11 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें किन डिवाइसेज के लिए हुआ रोल आउट और टॉप फीचर्स

अब बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन सुनाएंगे Alexa के साथ जोक्स और शायरी

Realme C17 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को हो रहा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं स्पेक्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

News

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
News
Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips

News

Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips
LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images

News

LG Wing design and other details leaked online via images
Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air launched with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery: Price, availability
New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

News

New Asus 6Z update brings April security patch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers