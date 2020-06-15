comscore Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108MP camera | BGR India
Huawei Mate 40 may come with advanced 108-megapixel camera

The Huawei Mate 40 is expected to hit the market with a 108-megapixel sensor, competing with devices such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Motorola Edge Plus, and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

  • Published: June 15, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Chinese technology giant Huawei will launch its new Mate series smartphones in October this year, with the manufacturer estimating to sell more than 8 million units. The new series, which is likely to release under the name of Huawei Mate 40, will probably take the success of Huawei with its cameras one click further. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e Review: A capable sports smartwatch priced at Rs 11,999

So how high will Huawei be able to move this bar? According to a recent report, Huawei will offer a 108-megapixel resolution camera in the new Mate 40 series. However, Huawei’s innovations on the Mate 40 series camera will not limit to this. As per the information from Huawei’s supply chains, the Mate 40 series will offer an advanced 108-megapixel camera. Also Read - Huawei P Smart S with 4GB RAM, Kirin 710F SoC goes official: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 40 series to come with free form lens

In addition to this sensor, the company will feature a 9P “free form” lens in the Huawei Mate 40 series. Thanks to this CineLens, the smartphone will capture more accurate images in terms of color as well as revealing a clearer photo. For comparison, the Mi Note 10 Pro comes with 8P lenses. Another highlight is the possible presence of an RYYB color filter, commonly used by Huawei in its devices. Also Read - Huawei edges past Samsung in smartwatch race

All lenses are susceptible to some kind of visual aberrations, distorting colors or patterns, and also display reflections and flares. But ‘free form’ lenses are designed and manufactured using much more accurate computer technologies. Its unique polishing and surface design reduce these aberrations.

Huawei Mate 40 could offer 5nm Kirin 1020 SoC and free-form camera lens

Huawei Mate 40 could offer 5nm Kirin 1020 SoC and free-form camera lens

Moreover, the source claims that Huawei could integrate a temperature measurement sensor in the new camera of the Mate 40. A feature that is probably very popular in COVID-19 times and can already be found in Honor Play 4. Last year, Huawei introduced the Mate 30 series, which houses a camera module with very good features. The Mate 30 Pro, the most expensive model in the Mate 30 series, had an ultra-wide camera of 40-megapixel, a primary sensor of 40-megapixel, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 3D depth sensor.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2020 12:19 PM IST

