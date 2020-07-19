comscore Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
News

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China

News

According to a new report, the international version of the Huawei Mate 40 phones could launch without the Kirin processors.

  • Published: July 19, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Huawei Mate 40

The Huawei Mate 40 flagship phone series is the company’s next big launch. With the premiere of high-end phones in the Mate line, a new Kirin chipset from HiSilicon is usually introduced. Now, according to a new report, the international version of the Huawei Mate 40 phones could launch without the Kirin processors. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

As per a popular Chinese tipster Teme, the upcoming Mate 40 series with the new Kirin 1000 chipset will be exclusive to China. He goes on to say that Huawei will follow Samsung’s strategy of using two different chips in its phones. The reason for this could be none other than the recent trade ban that prevents the company from manufacturing new HiSilicon SoCs. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Huawei Mate 40 with a MediaTek chipset

The leaker also says the processor for other markets is likely to be one from MediaTek. While it did not specify which model it could be, the new Dimensity 1000+ SoC appears to be the best bet at the moment. This is unless the Taiwanese semiconductor company announces a more powerful chip before the Mate 40 series launch. Also Read - Huawei Mate V foldable device could launch soon

The source further revealed that Huawei does not even have sufficient stock of Kirin processors for the Mate 40 series. The Chinese giant has only about 8 million units, which is less than the average figure (10 million units) of Huawei Mate phones sold annually.

The leaker mentions that it has heard rumors that Huawei could also resort to buying some Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipsets. He even asserted that this is unlikely in the current scenario. Currently, Qualcomm does not have the authorization to supply chips to Huawei as it uses equipment from the United States in its production. However, it has been said that the company is trying to get a special license. The latter would allow them to trade hardware with Huawei if the United States trade administration approves it.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 1:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
News
Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
Finale of Nodwin Gaming s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today

Gaming

Finale of Nodwin Gaming s ESL India Premiership Summer Season today

Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

News

Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China

Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China

News

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

News

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out
Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile with Pop-Up Camera in 2020
Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020

Top Products

Best selfie phone in India with Price in 2020
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pouvoir 4 पहला MediaTek पावर्ड फोन बना जिसे Android 11 beta अपडेट मिलेगा

PUBG Mobile में अब खिलाड़ी जितना दौड़ेंगे, उतना ज्यादा Coronavirus (कोरोनावायरस) फंडिंग में होगा दान, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 भारत में 4GB, 6GB रैम ऑप्शन के साथ आएगा, 3GB RAM वेरिएंट नहीं मिलेगा

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
News
Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China
Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report

News

Apple is working on a new cheaper iPad Air with A13 processor: Report
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch
Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers