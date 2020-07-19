Huawei Mate 40 may launch with a MediaTek chip outside China

The Huawei Mate 40 flagship phone series is the company’s next big launch. With the premiere of high-end phones in the Mate line, a new Kirin chipset from HiSilicon is usually introduced. Now, according to a new report, the international version of the Huawei Mate 40 phones could launch without the Kirin processors. Also Read - Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

As per a popular Chinese tipster Teme, the upcoming Mate 40 series with the new Kirin 1000 chipset will be exclusive to China. He goes on to say that Huawei will follow Samsung's strategy of using two different chips in its phones. The reason for this could be none other than the recent trade ban that prevents the company from manufacturing new HiSilicon SoCs.

Huawei Mate 40 with a MediaTek chipset

The leaker also says the processor for other markets is likely to be one from MediaTek. While it did not specify which model it could be, the new Dimensity 1000+ SoC appears to be the best bet at the moment. This is unless the Taiwanese semiconductor company announces a more powerful chip before the Mate 40 series launch.

The source further revealed that Huawei does not even have sufficient stock of Kirin processors for the Mate 40 series. The Chinese giant has only about 8 million units, which is less than the average figure (10 million units) of Huawei Mate phones sold annually.

The leaker mentions that it has heard rumors that Huawei could also resort to buying some Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipsets. He even asserted that this is unlikely in the current scenario. Currently, Qualcomm does not have the authorization to supply chips to Huawei as it uses equipment from the United States in its production. However, it has been said that the company is trying to get a special license. The latter would allow them to trade hardware with Huawei if the United States trade administration approves it.