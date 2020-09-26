Huawei Mate 40 Pro seen in alleged live images

Huawei is currently preparing to launch the next generation of its flagship phone series: Huawei Mate 40. The device lineup will reportedly feature up to four variants. Now before launch, some live images of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online. Also Read - Huawei files patent for another phone with under-display camera

Alleged live images of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

The leaked image shows that the alleged Huawei Mate 40 Pro phone features a dual punch-hole cutout design at the top. This hole is elongated and serves to house the front camera sensors in the upper left corner. Along with the slim bezels, the phone also appears to have a curved display on its sides.

The upcoming flagship phone features a red-highlighted power button, as well as volume control keys housed on the right side of the device. This is in line with previous leaks related to the smartphone's design. The device has a protective sleeve on top to avoid completely revealing its design in the leaked images.

Previous leaks have hinted that the Mate 40 Pro will also arrive with a pair of stereo speakers, boosting its audio output for multimedia. It is also reported that it will feature a circular-shaped camera module on the back.

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro series phones are reportedly expected to come with an OLED technology screen along with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The standard Mate 40 may come with a 6.5-inch screen and Full HD+ resolution. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 Pro could be equipped with a larger 6.78-inch screen and Quad HD+ resolution.

The company has already confirmed that the new flagship Kirin 9000 chipset will debut on the Huawei Mate 40 series. This would be the last high-end Kirin chipset due to the effects of trade restrictions. Currently, Huawei has less than 10 million units of the chipset in stock, with no possibility of getting more.