Huawei Mate 40 Pro specifications leaked on Geekbench

Huawei is set to debut the new Mate 40 series later this month and the phone will rival other flagship brands.

  Published: October 13, 2020 7:41 PM IST
Huawei Mate 40

Huawei is set to launch the Mate 40 Pro in the coming weeks. The company is still expected to delay the shipping date till early next. But has not quietened down the excitement for the product. And now, we have some interesting details about the Mate 40 Pro. These come via Geekbench which has leaked the hardware component of the upcoming Mate phone. The phone has already cleared the benchmark results on the platform, ahead of its global debut later this month. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 series global launch date revealed

This way, we now have a fair idea about the processor running under the hood, RAM and few more stuff. First up, the phone will be powered by a new Kirin 9000 series chipset. This is going to be Huawei’s first in-house chipset using the 5nm architecture. Being a high-end device, expect the processor to come with integrated 5G modem. Moving on, Geekbench says the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 version. And since Huawei is banned from using Google’s services, expect the AppGallery to be the phone’s mainstay for apps. Also Read - Apple, Huawei and Samsung lead shipment charts in Q2 2020

Now we will have to wait for the event, slated for this month to see if the new Mate series has the chops to rival other flagship brands. More importantly, does it have the camera to match the best. Also Read - Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

Huawei Mate 40 series launch date revealed

Huawei is finally set to hold its launch event for the Mate 40 series. As per new details revealed by tipster called @RODENT950 on Twitter, the phone will be unveiled on October 22. This will be the global launch event, sharing details for availability in Europe. And after that, Huawei will host another event in China for the product.

It’s surprising to hear the new developments for the brand. Especially when a previous report suggested Huawei has delayed the launch till 2021. And for them to launch the product this month itself is quite exciting to say the least. However, the new report points out the phone will be available in China right away. But its global shipping details are unlikely to be shared for now.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 13, 2020 7:41 PM IST

Best Sellers