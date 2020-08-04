comscore Huawei Mate 40 series design leaks, check them out | BGR India
Huawei Mate 40 series leaks: Check out its design and display in full glory

As seen in the images, Huawei has made some significant changes to the Mate series design.

Rumours suggest that Huawei has postponed the Mate 40 series’ launch and it will be now announced in late October. It is still more than ten weeks away, but we will not have to wait until then to know the design of the Mate 40, since the popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has revealed what the next flagship would look like. Also Read - Huawei MatePad T8 tablet to launch in India soon: Check specifications, expected price

Design revealed

For this leak, he has partnered with the HandsetExpert blog to showcase this exclusive render. As seen in the images, Huawei has made some significant changes to the Mate series design. The Huawei Mate 40 will feature a 6.4-inch curved display with a pill-shaped hole in the top left corner of its front for two selfie cameras. The cutout appears longer and thinner than that of the Huawei P40. Also Read - Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched: Price, specifications

At the top edge of the device, it has two microphones. It also appears to have an audio jack, while another could be an infrared emitter. However, what has caught our attention the most is the large circular module that will house the rear camera. Inside we can see three cameras, but their size is superior to that of the Mate 30. The position of the LED flash has remained unchanged. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990; check features

We can also see a USB-C port at the bottom next to a speaker grille on one side and a microphone on the other. The phone dimensions are 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9 mm (10.4 mm with the camera module). Luckily, Huawei is not going to repeat the mistake of including touch volume controls on the screen. Instead, it has opted for lifelong physical buttons. These, along with the power button, will be located on the right edge.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro: What’s it like

In addition to the Huawei Mate 40, the leakster has also revealed Mate 40 Pro smartphone design, with the courtesy of Pricebaba. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will have a waterfall curve screen with a dual pill-shaped hole in the upper left corner. The Mate 40 Pro’s screen will measure approximately 6.7 inches, and it would also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the Mate 40 Pro rear panel, we can see a huge circular module that will house four cameras, one of them being periscopic, judging by the square shape of the camera. Next to the circular module is an LED flash, and what is probably a depth sensor. The Huawei brand is also visible in the lower-left corner of the rear panel. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will measure 162.8 x 75.5 x 9mm, with a thickness of 10.4mm, including the camera bump area.

Not much is known about the Mate 40-series at the moment, but it will likely come with the 5nm Kirin 1020 chipset, which could still have been made by TSMC. Like the Mate 30 lineup, the Mate 40 devices will also come without Google apps and services on board.

  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 3:45 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 4, 2020 3:46 PM IST

