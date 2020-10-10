comscore Huawei Mate 40 series tipped to launch on October 22 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 40 series global launch date revealed
News

Huawei Mate 40 series global launch date revealed

News

Huawei Mate series is the flagship product for the company which will be offered with its own Android version and AppGallery.

  • Published: October 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST

Huawei is finally set to hold its launch event for the Mate 40 series. As per new details revealed by tipster called @RODENT950 on Twitter, the phone will be unveiled on October 22. This will be the global launch event, sharing details for availability in Europe. And after that, Huawei will host another event in China for the product. Also Read - Huawei devices with Kirin 9000 5nm chipset coming this month

It’s surprising to hear the new developments for the brand. Especially when a previous report suggested Huawei has delayed the launch till 2021. And for them to launch the product this month itself is quite exciting to say the least. However, the new report points out the phone will be available in China right away. But its global shipping details are unlikely to be shared for now. Also Read - Huawei Nova 8 Pro live images reveal front design

The Mate series is Huawei’s flagship product in the market. And ever since the company lost its license to use Google-centric Android OS, its fortunes outside of China have remained bleak. This is also the case for its demand in countries like India, where Google products are used on a daily basis. The brand has developed its own App Store to cater to users but the jury is out on its popularity compared to Google’s app store. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 Pro seen in alleged live images

Huawei Mate 40 Pro images leaked

Some live images of the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 Pro have leaked online. The leaked image shows that the alleged Huawei Mate 40 Pro phone features a dual punch-hole cutout design at the top. This hole is elongated and serves to house the front camera sensors in the upper left corner. Along with the slim bezels, the phone also appears to have a curved display on its sides.

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro series phones are reportedly expected to come with an OLED technology screen along with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The standard Mate 40 may come with a 6.5-inch screen and Full HD+ resolution. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 Pro could be equipped with a larger 6.78-inch screen and Quad HD+ resolution. The company has already confirmed that the new flagship Kirin 9000 chipset will debut on the Huawei Mate 40 series.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 10, 2020 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Sony still leads the image sensor market, Samsung in 2nd position
News
Sony still leads the image sensor market, Samsung in 2nd position
Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

News

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

News

Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

Oppo Reno 3 Pro series gets permanent price cut in India: Check details

Deals

Oppo Reno 3 Pro series gets permanent price cut in India: Check details

Most Popular

Mafia Definitive Edition review: A gangster classic reborn

Dell Latitude 9510 2-in-1 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Speaker review: Superb sound, bargain price

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Amazfit Neo review: Retro cuteness overload

Sony still leads the image sensor market, Samsung in 2nd position

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

News

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life
Oppo Reno 3 Pro series gets permanent price cut in India: Check details

Deals

Oppo Reno 3 Pro series gets permanent price cut in India: Check details
Nokia 3.1 users in India now getting Android 10 upgrade

News

Nokia 3.1 users in India now getting Android 10 upgrade
Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 September security update released: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

TECNO CAMON 16 भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा, 4GBरैम, 64GB स्टोरेज, 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ Rs 10,999 में लॉन्च

Realme Q2 सीरीज 5G सपोर्ट, लेदर फिनिश, 48MP कैमरा, 65W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ होगी लॉन्च!

Amazon Fire TV यूजर्स अब एक जगह देख पाएंगे लाइव टीवी चैनल्स

Nokia ने जारी किया Android 11 रोडमैप, जानें किस डिवाइस के लिए कब रोल आउट होगा अपडेट

Xiaomi के इन दो पुराने स्मार्टफोन्स के लिए रोल आउट हुआ Android 11 पर आधारित LineageOS 18.0

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Camera Review
Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000
Poco X3 Camera Review

Reviews

Poco X3 Camera Review
Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 7 Pro Camera Review

News

Sony still leads the image sensor market, Samsung in 2nd position
News
Sony still leads the image sensor market, Samsung in 2nd position
Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

News

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra new update improves battery life
Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report

News

Apple to host event in November to announce new Mac chipset: Report
Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

News

Realme X7 Pro gets NCC certification ahead of global launch

new arrivals in india

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers