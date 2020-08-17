Huawei Mate 40 series leaked specifications surface

A new leak has allegedly revealed specifications of the long-awaited Huawei Mate 40 series. Some information shows that the next Huawei devices will rely on liquid lens camera technology. Huawei had already mentioned this feature in a 2019 patent. Now, it looks like liquid lenses will finally be available commercially. Also Read - Huawei license with US expires, could affect Android updates

The source of the specification leak is the Tipster @RODENT950, who is known for his Huawei-related leaks. In his Twitter post, he revealed the main technical specifications for two Huawei Mate 40 series devices with the codename “Ocean” and “Noah”. Also Read - The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

Huawei Mate 40-series specifications

The “Ocean” (which should be the standard Mate 40) will have a 6.67-inch curved display provided by LG Display. The screen would have a 90Hz refresh rate, while its cameras would feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 20-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The model also has a laser autofocus module. Also Read - Huawei set to run out of SoCs soon, smartphone manufacturing will come to a halt

The other device codenamed “Noah” must be Mate 40 Pro/Mate 40 Pro+. The leak shows that it has a curved display that will be provided by LG Display and BOE. Like the standard version, it will also have a 90 Hz refresh rate and a Kirin 9000 processor.

The cameras of the Pro/Pro+ model have a 50-megapixel primary sensor with liquid lens technology, patented by Huawei a few months ago. The new feature allows for faster autofocus and better stabilization. The liquid lens was expected to arrive with the Huawei P50 but should arrive earlier with the Mate 40 series.

According to the leaked information, the liquid lens technology still “would not be ready for mass production”. Even though it has leaked specifications, it seems that there is some skepticism about Huawei’s new cameras.

Along with the liquid lens primary camera, it also has an 80-megapixel ultrawide lens, a periscope lens, and a ToF sensor. The Mate 40 series batteries would be 4300mAh (Mate 40), 4600mAh (Mate 40 Pro), and 5000mAh (Mate 40 Pro+). The leak also mentions that the devices have facial ID recognition (3D).