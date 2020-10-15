Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

Recent reports reveal that the Huawei Mate 40 Series, which is expected to come in several variants, will debut on October 22. Ahead of its launch, Huawei has appeared on Weibo to tease what they will bring to their new smartphone. Huawei has shared a teaser on its official Weibo account to show off a glimpse of the Mate 40’s rear design. While it’s not very clear, the images show the presence of a completely new camera design. Also Read - TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei, but there is a catch

We have seen many new phones come with various rear camera modules such as squares, rectangles, or forming circles. However, Huawei’s teaser poster reveals that the Mate 40 will be a differentiator with the octagonal camera module, aka the eight squares. It is currently unknown which version will use this octagonal camera module. As mentioned, the Huawei Mate 40 Series will come in several variants. Also Read - Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

Apart from that, we can also see the physicals buttons like volume and power key to the side. Unfortunately, the poster only shows the back design, while the back of this smartphone is still a mystery. But previous reports have said that the Mate 40 will pack a Waterfall Display with curved edges. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

Huawei Mate 40 Camera Samples Showcase Zoom’s Power

Meanwhile, recently, Gang, the head of the Huawei smartphone unit, shared a camera sample that shows a picture of the moon during the day taken from the flagship Mate 40. Although no information has been revealed, the camera samples show impressive lunar surface detail. Hinting that the Huawei Mate 40 Series will make photography its main highlight like the previous generation.

And the best-in-class zoom capability is something we expect. According to some rumors, the new smartphone from Huawei will adopt a 9P curved lens module. It is said to increase wide-angle / telephoto distortion with sharper visuals and provide increased light intake in low light. Another leak says that the Mate 40 Series has a 50-megapixel camera equipped with Liquid Camera technology.