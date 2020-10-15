comscore Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate 40 series official poster teases the octagonal camera module
News

Huawei Mate 40 series official poster teases the octagonal camera module

News

It is currently unknown which version will use this octagonal camera module since the Huawei Mate 40 Series will come in several variants.

  • Published: October 15, 2020 2:55 PM IST
Huawei-Mate-40-poster

Recent reports reveal that the Huawei Mate 40 Series, which is expected to come in several variants, will debut on October 22. Ahead of its launch, Huawei has appeared on Weibo to tease what they will bring to their new smartphone. Huawei has shared a teaser on its official Weibo account to show off a glimpse of the Mate 40’s rear design. While it’s not very clear, the images show the presence of a completely new camera design. Also Read - TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei, but there is a catch

We have seen many new phones come with various rear camera modules such as squares, rectangles, or forming circles. However, Huawei’s teaser poster reveals that the Mate 40 will be a differentiator with the octagonal camera module, aka the eight squares. It is currently unknown which version will use this octagonal camera module. As mentioned, the Huawei Mate 40 Series will come in several variants. Also Read - Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

Apart from that, we can also see the physicals buttons like volume and power key to the side. Unfortunately, the poster only shows the back design, while the back of this smartphone is still a mystery. But previous reports have said that the Mate 40 will pack a Waterfall Display with curved edges. Also Read - Huawei Mate 30 Pro E will reportedly launch alongside Mate 40 series

Huawei Mate 40 Camera Samples Showcase Zoom’s Power

Meanwhile, recently, Gang, the head of the Huawei smartphone unit, shared a camera sample that shows a picture of the moon during the day taken from the flagship Mate 40. Although no information has been revealed, the camera samples show impressive lunar surface detail. Hinting that the Huawei Mate 40 Series will make photography its main highlight like the previous generation.

Huawei Mate 40 series global launch date revealed

Also Read

Huawei Mate 40 series global launch date revealed

And the best-in-class zoom capability is something we expect. According to some rumors, the new smartphone from Huawei will adopt a 9P curved lens module. It is said to increase wide-angle / telephoto distortion with sharper visuals and provide increased light intake in low light. Another leak says that the Mate 40 Series has a 50-megapixel camera equipped with Liquid Camera technology.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 15, 2020 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
News
Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

News

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

News

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Most Popular

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Review

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module

News

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

News

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei
Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE new version with Dimensity 800U SoC launching on October 16
Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results

News

Huawei Mate 40 Pro specs leaked in benchmark results
Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

News

Huawei Mate 40 series set for global launch this month, date revealed

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus जल्द लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टवॉच, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज

Disney+ Hotstar Premium सब्सक्रिप्शन वाला ऑफर जल्द लॉन्च कर सकती है Jio

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया 6 कैमरे वाला नया स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: 5999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में खरीदें Thomson TV

Xiaomi Mi 10T सीरीज Snapdragon 865 चिपसेट के साथ 35,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look
Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

Hands On

Mi Watch Revolve quick impressions

News

Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
News
Huawei Mate 40 series to get octagonal camera module
TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei

News

TSMC can already manufacture chipset for Huawei
Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Oppo A15 with AI-triple camera launched in India for Rs 10,990
Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers

News

Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers
Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

News

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers