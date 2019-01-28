Huawei Mate 9 is now getting Android 9 Pie update in select markets

Huawei Mate 9, the flagship smartphone from 2016, is now getting updated to Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is now getting stable version of the latest version of Android and the company notes, it brings new features based on the user feedback. The EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie arriving for Mate 9 in China carries version number MHA-AL 9.0.1.150 and the update is being released in a staged manner, meaning not all the devices will get the update at once. Those who own the smartphone should manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > Software Update.

Those who do not see an update to Android 9 Pie should be patient and wait for the roll out. The update comes with a number of changes, reports GizChina and one of the key change is described as natural minimalist natural design. Huawei claims that this design is inspired by natural colors and the landscape elements. It also combines natural light and shadows into the interface design to create a streamlined design. The system UI also brings natural sound element to the alarm clock ringtone and combines complex options in the system.

It also integrates common settings into a unified menu option and the settings items are further simplified. The update has also added calorie recognition function to identify “nearly a thousand kinds of food and provide unit calorie data encyclopedia query.” Other features being added with this update include support Huawei Share, which is Huawei’s version of Apple AirDrop, which makes sharing content between Huawei or Honor devices faster and easier.

It also adds option to edit recording, accelerate playback among other functions. There is also fullscreen real-time translation function and enhanced cloning option within settings. The update for Mate 9 comes after the company released EMUI 9 based on Android Pie for the Mate 10 and P10 series of smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker, which recently became the second largest smartphone maker globally, is trying to bring latest version of Android to even older devices as the strategy shifts from hardware prowess to software benefits.