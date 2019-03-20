comscore
Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year: Company confirms

The Huawei Mate X foldable phone is priced at €2,299 (approximately Rs 1.85 lakh).

  • Published: March 20, 2019 5:14 PM IST
Huawei’s first foldable 5G smartphone will soon make its way in India, the company has revealed. The Mate X foldable smartphone was launched announced at MWC 2019 in February this year. It will ship with Android 9.0 Pie operating system and packs Huawei’s leading Kirin 980 chipset. It is priced at €2,299 (approximately Rs 1.85 lakh).

Commenting on the India availability, Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “India is an important market for us and we have been consistently investing and expanding our footprint in the market. We are focused on delivering the user experiences that defines the future of smartphone in the smart era. The unveiling of the Huawei Mate X was the first key for consumers to open the door to 5G smart living. As the leader of the 5G era, we are bringing an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives. We want our customers here to witness Huawei’s global 5G technological strength, and experience this technology marvel.”

Talking about specifications, the foldable Huawei Mate X offers separate 6.38-inch and 6.6-inch diagonal displays when folded, and transforms into an 8-inch screen when unfolded. Under the hood, the Huawei Mate X is powered by an octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Huawei has also given an option to expand the storage by up to 256GB.

The device is backed by a large 4,500mAh battery, which supports proprietary fast charging. Huawei claims that its proprietary SuperCharge tech can top up the battery by up to 85 percent in just 30 minutes. Taking about the cameras, the Huawei Mate X offers three cameras at the back. The setup bears a 40-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel triple rear camera setup. There is no Dual-SIM and the handset accepts a Nano-SIM card only. In terms of connectivity, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 5:14 PM IST

