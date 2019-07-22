comscore Huawei Mate X final specs revealed by TENAA ahead of launch
Huawei Mate X final specs revealed by TENAA; launch seems imminent

Huawei Mate X was supposed to launch last month but the company delayed it after Samsung Galaxy Fold problems came to light.

  Published: July 22, 2019 2:42 PM IST
Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold announced as futuristic smartphones early this year. While they were supposed to revamp smartphone design, the launch did not go as per plan. The Galaxy Fold ran into hardware problem forcing Huawei to postpone Mate X launch. In fact, there is no word yet on the official launch date of the smartphone. But a new listing in China suggests the Mate X might be inching closer to launch in its home market.

Huawei Mate X: All you need to know

The smartphone has been listed on China’s TENAA with model number TAH-AN00. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its official launch. TENAA listing reveals that Mate X will feature an 8-inch display with resolution of 2480×2200 pixels. This could be the screen real estate when the device is unfolded. The display will offer pixel density of 414 pixels per inch (ppi). This is much lower than the 538 ppi of Huawei Mate 20 Pro but higher than 398 ppi of P30 Pro. The pixel density is also higher than the 362 ppi pixel density of the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

Huawei postpones foldable Mate X shipments to September

At MWC 2019, Huawei revealed that Mate X will pack a 4,500mAh battery. The TENAA listing, however, shows a smaller 4,400mAh battery. This could have to do with some of the changes Huawei has introduced after the Galaxy Fold issues came to light. The smartphone is expected to come bundled with a 55W charger, which will be the fastest charger offered with any smartphone. When unfolded, the Mate X is tipped to measure 161.3×146.2x11mm in dimensions. It is not only a thick smartphone but also heavy at 287 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Fold passes tests with 'flying colors'; may launch soon

Samsung Galaxy Fold passes tests with 'flying colors'; may launch soon

The listing also confirms there will be a 5G version of the smartphone at launch. It will use Kirin 980 SoC with Balong 5000 modem. There will also be three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. It will also support expandable storage via microSD card slot. Huawei had confirmed that Mate X will start at €2,299 (around Rs (178,000) for the base model. The listing does not confirm the launch date but might debut next month in China. The leaks have pointed at Mate X launching in Russia in September.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2019 2:42 PM IST

