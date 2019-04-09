comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019
News

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

News

The report revealed that Huawei was the one to reveal the launch timeline of its Huawei Mate X.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 6:42 PM IST
HUAWEI MateX

Foldable smartphones are the latest trending thing in the world of smartphones in the year 2019. This trend was pushed to the mainstream when Samsung revealed its plans about launching a smartphone with a foldable screen. Months after initially revealing its plans to the wrong, the company went ahead and showcased its first foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Fold to the world at its Galaxy S10 series launch event. In response to Samsung, other mainstream players like Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, and more indicated that they were also working on their own foldable smartphones. Out of the lot, Huawei was the first to showcase a working competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the Huawei Mate X at Mobile World Congress 2019.

However, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Fold, there was no clarity on when Huawei was planning to launch its Huawei Mate X in the market. But all of that changes now as the company has just revealed the launch timeline for its first foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X. According to a report by GizmoChina, it looks like the company is all set to put the device on sale starting from June 2019. Even though this means that the device is likely to go on sale after the Galaxy Fold but it is good that there is competition.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

The report revealed Huawei’s launch timeline for the Huawei Mate X, which was spotted on the official listing of the company’s online store. However, there is no word on the pricing of the foldable smartphone.

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

Also Read

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

According to previous reports, it looks like the company will start selling its Huawei Mate X devices starting from about $2,580. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980 and will go on sale starting from later this month. Though, the price difference is possible because of the 5G modem that Huawei has added in its Mate X while Galaxy Fold comes with a usual 4G LTE capable modem.

  • Published Date: April 9, 2019 6:42 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions
Review
Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions
Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

News

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

Realme 2 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

Deals

Realme 2 Pro gets a permanent price cut in India

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

News

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

News

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions
Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019

News

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019
Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

News

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out
Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

News

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

अगर PUBG Mobile खेलने में हो एक्सपर्ट, तो इस टूर्नामेंट में जीत सकते हैं 17 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम

5G पर चीन से लेकर अमेरिका क्यों है जल्दी में? 1 सेकंड में मूवी डाउनलोड का नहीं वॉर, सिक्योरिटी और आर्थिक तरक्की का भी है मामला

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई सैमसंग Galaxy A90 की स्पेसिफिकेशंस, 48-मेगापिक्सल का होगा कैमरा

Moto G7 Plus इस शानदार नए कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

हुवावे ने भारत में लॉन्च किए P30 Lite और P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019
News
Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone with 5G connectivity to go on sale in June 2019
YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users

News

YouTube PiP mode rolling out for non-Premium users
New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced

News

New Tata Sky 'Lite' packs announced
Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

News

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple
Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy J8 Android 9 Pie update now rolling out