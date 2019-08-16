Huawei Mate X launch reportedly delayed until November

It looks like Huawei is not quite ready with its foldable smartphone. The Chinese company will reportedly delay the release of its Huawei Mate X device. A fresh report reveals that the handset will not be released before November. This is the second time that Huawei has pushed back the launch. Originally, the Mate X was scheduled to be released sometime in June.

At an event in China, Huawei asserted that there is “no possibility” that the Mate X will make its September launch date, TechRadar reports. “There’s no possibility of a September launch date anymore, which leaves the door open for the Samsung Galaxy Fold to be the first foldable to market,” the report stated. At the moment, it is unknown as to what could be the reason behind the delay.

A few reports suggest that the phone maker is taking extra time to avoid that the mistake that Samsung did of launching a folding device that is not fit. Last month, Samsung revealed that it has made improvements in the Galaxy Fold to offer “best possible experience” to users. The South Korean giant also said that the device will be released in September, which means before the Huawei Mate X launch.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Samsung Galaxy Fold price has been set at $1,980 (approximately Rs 141,200). The Huawei Mate X, on the other hand, cost a whopping $2,600 (approximately Rs 1.85 lakh). The foldable Huawei phone offers separate 6.38-inch and 6.6-inch diagonal displays when folded. It transforms into an 8-inch screen when unfolded. The device flaunts a “Falcon Wing” design with a stretchable hinge.

On a separate on note, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently launched new Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs. The new TVs are also being called Smart Screen devices by the company. The 55-inch smart TVs ship with the newly announced HarmonyOS, and are built around a quad-core Honghu 818 processor. The standard Honor Vision is priced in China at RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,200). The more premium Honor Vision Pro comes with a pop-up camera and is priced at RMB 4,799 (approximately Rs 48,200).

Story Timeline