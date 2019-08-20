comscore Huawei Mate X tipped to come with better cameras and Kirin 990 SoC
Huawei Mate X tipped to come with better cameras and Kirin 990 SoC

A fresh report hints that the Huawei Mate X will hit the shelves with some upgraded specifications. The foldable device is said to come equipped with HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, which hasn't even been announced yet.

  Published: August 20, 2019 10:03 AM IST
Last week, Huawei revealed that the Huawei Mate X might not be released in September. The company’s first foldable smartphone is expected to launch in November. A fresh report hints that the Mate X will hit the shelves with some upgraded specifications. The foldable device is said to come equipped with HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, which hasn’t even been announced yet.

Notably, the same Kirin 990 chipset is widely rumored to power the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 series as well. The company is expected to announce it at IFA 2019 event in Berlin. Moreover, Neowin reported that the Mate X will use an RYYB primary camera sensor, which one will find on the Huawei P30 series. This RYYB camera sensor will help offer better low-light image quality than traditional RGB camera sensors, as per the company.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the Huawei Mate X will feature the P30 Pro smartphone’s 5x periscope camera. Overall, the foldable smartphone will arrive with hardware, which is even more up-to-date, GSMArena reports. The Huawei Mate X could cost a whopping $2,600 (approximately Rs 1.85 lakh). The foldable Huawei phone offers separate 6.38-inch and 6.6-inch diagonal displays when folded. It transforms into an 8-inch screen when unfolded. The device flaunts a “Falcon Wing” design with a stretchable hinge.

Talking about the Mate 30 series, Huawei is likely to launch it on September 19 in Munich, Germany. The Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro handsets are expected to run Android 9 Pie with EMUI 11 skin on top. In addition, Android Q update for the same could be released before the year-end. The Pro variant might come with a 6.71-inch OLED display with a notch on the top. The display is liekly to offer support for 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the company is also likely to add its home-brewed Kirin 990 chipset inside the Mate 30 phones.

  • Published Date: August 20, 2019 10:03 AM IST

