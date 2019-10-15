After the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, all eyes are on Huawei. The company’s foldable device, dubbed Mate X, is likely to launch sometime in October. A report claims that the Huawei Mate X launch will take place in China sometime towards the end of this month.

The Mate X launch and sale were earlier expected to kick off in August. But since then it has seen delays. As per reports, Huawei may launch two versions of the Mate X. One variant could come with a Kirin 980 chipset under the hood. The other variant is likely to boast the newer Kirin 990 chipset with built-in 5G support.

Huawei Mate X features, specifications (expected)

Based on what we have come across so far, the Huawei Mate X features an 8-inch display when unfolded. In comparison, the Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch display. In fold mode, the Mate X features 6.6-inch and 4.6-inch displays. The device runs Android 9.0 Pie, and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. There is also support for proprietary fast charging.

There’s currently no word on Huawei’s plans to launch the Mate X in other countries. Recently, rivals Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in India. The foldable device costs a whopping Rs 1.65 lakh. Despite the high price tag, Samsung claims that units of the device sold out in flat 30 minutes.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Price 164999 Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) Battery 4,380mAh

