Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei unveiled the Mate X foldable starting at MWC 2019 earlier this year in Barcelona. The Huawei Mate X was set to go on sale in June but was held back to iron out the issues before public release. Now, ahead of the rumored launch by the end of this month, the unboxing video has leaked. It reveals key changes that Huawei has made to the smartphone.

Compared to the early prototypes that we saw, the release button for the foldable screen is now redesigned. It has got an orange accent, making it easier to spot. Huawei will also be bundling a pouch to keep the smartphone screen safe, especially the screen. But then it will also add a few extra seconds to take the phone out of your pocket, open the cover, then answer the call.

Huawei Mate X specifications and features (expected)

The Huawei Mate X comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display on the front, and a 6.38-inch screen at the back. When unfolded, you get an 8-inch screen offering a tablet-like experience. The smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS, but by the time it releases, we won’t be surprised to see Android 10 out-of-the-box. Just like the Mate 30-series smartphones, there is a possibility where the Mate X may not come with support for Google apps.

To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with Huawei’s SuperCharge feature. In the photography department, you will get a triple camera setup on the Huawei Mate X. This includes a 40-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel secondary lens and an 8-megapixel third lens. The smartphone will likely be powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC with Balong 5000 5G chipset. Connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port are likely to be in tow.