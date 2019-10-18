comscore Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked, reveals key design changes
News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked, reveals key design changes

News

The Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone could be released soon. A newly leaked unboxing video reveals some of the key design changes.

  • Published: October 18, 2019 4:48 PM IST
huawei-mate-x-bgr

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei unveiled the Mate X foldable starting at MWC 2019 earlier this year in Barcelona. The Huawei Mate X was set to go on sale in June but was held back to iron out the issues before public release. Now, ahead of the rumored launch by the end of this month, the unboxing video has leaked. It reveals key changes that Huawei has made to the smartphone.

Compared to the early prototypes that we saw, the release button for the foldable screen is now redesigned. It has got an orange accent, making it easier to spot. Huawei will also be bundling a pouch to keep the smartphone screen safe, especially the screen. But then it will also add a few extra seconds to take the phone out of your pocket, open the cover, then answer the call.

Huawei Mate X specifications and features (expected)

The Huawei Mate X comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display on the front, and a 6.38-inch screen at the back. When unfolded, you get an 8-inch screen offering a tablet-like experience. The smartphone packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie OS, but by the time it releases, we won’t be surprised to see Android 10 out-of-the-box. Just like the Mate 30-series smartphones, there is a possibility where the Mate X may not come with support for Google apps.

To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with Huawei’s SuperCharge feature. In the photography department, you will get a triple camera setup on the Huawei Mate X. This includes a 40-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel secondary lens and an 8-megapixel third lens. The smartphone will likely be powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC with Balong 5000 5G chipset. Connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port are likely to be in tow.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 18, 2019 4:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch
News
Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch
Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details

News

Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details

Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

News

Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

Facebook now 'fifth estate', take it seriously: Mark Zuckerberg

News

Facebook now 'fifth estate', take it seriously: Mark Zuckerberg

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details

Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release

News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release
Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched
Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online

News

Huawei smartphone with 48MP camera spotted online
Honor Band 5i launch teased for October 22

Wearables

Honor Band 5i launch teased for October 22
Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

News

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone launch teased on November 13

हिंदी समाचार

इस फेस्टिव सीजन भारतीय PUBG Mobile प्लेयर्स जीत सकते हैं Oppo स्मार्टफोन और कई रिवॉर्ड्स, जानें कैसे

पिछले नेटवर्कों की तुलना में कहीं अधिक सुरक्षित है 5G : हुवावे

सावधान! ब्लैकमेलिंग के लिए प्रति घंटे 30 हजार मेल भेज रहा मेलवेयर

OnePlus 8 Pro का रेंडर हुआ लीक, दिखाई दिया 3D ToF सेंसर वाला क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप और पंच होल डिस्प्ले

अमेरिकी सांसद के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के ट्विटर आकाउंट को बंद करने की मांग पर दिया ये जवाब

News

Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release
News
Huawei Mate X unboxing video leaked ahead of release
Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch

News

Moto E6 Play renders leaked days before launch
Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 with punch-hole display launched
Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details

News

Vivo Y11 and Vivo Y19 with 5,000mAh battery unveiled: Check features and other details
Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia

News

Google Pixel 2 series smartphones will also support Google Stadia