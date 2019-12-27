comscore Huawei Mate X2 will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report
Huawei Mate X2 foldable phone will arrive in the third quarter of 2020: Report

Apart from Mate X2, the company will also be launching an upgraded version of the Huawei Mate X at MWC 2020.

Huawei is reportedly all set to launch its next foldable phone Mate X2 in Q3 of 2020. The company will also be launching an upgraded version of the Huawei Mate X at MWC 2020, which will kick off on February 24. It will come with a better hinge and a tougher screen as well as 5G support. The Kirin 990 5G SoC is also expected to be the chip running proceedings inside the chassis.

It is the industry’s first to use TSMC 7nm + EUV extreme ultraviolet lithography process. The Huawei Mate X2 could draw its power from the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor. This device will most likely be launched at IFA 2020, which will take place in September, GizmoChina reports. The Mate X2 could adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, meaning it will not fold outwards but inwards.

The upcoming Huawei Mate X2 might not unfold into a tablet. It could fold into a standard phone with a full-screen, probably between 6.5-inches and 6.9-inches. Huawei is expected to launch the phone with a smaller footprint when folded and it should fit into pockets easily. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.

Huawei Mate Xs with better hinge and screen coming at MWC 2020

Talking about the Huawei Mate Xs will come with a number of improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu. This new version of the Huawei Mate X foldable display-toting smartphone was first revealed in February of 2019. According to Yu, the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen. Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps.

Apart from these foldable phones, the brand is also gearing up to launch its Huawei P40 series. The smartphone maker will launch its Huawei P40 smartphone series in March 2020. We already know that the smartphone will feature Android 10-based EMUI skin out of the box. It will offer a Kirin 990 SoC, a multi-camera setup on the back, 120Hz display, and more. The device is also expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery.

With inputs from IANS

