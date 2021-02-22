Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched its latest foldable flagship the Huawei Mate X2 which is the successor to the Mate X that was launched back in 2019. In terms of its overall look and feel, there have been certain cosmetic changes made to the exterior of the device with a larger screen that unfolds from the inside of the device rather than the outside. Also Read - Huawei Mate X2 launch on February 22, teaser reveals inward folding screen

You will be able to use the second screen of the device when it is folded just like what we have already seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold flagships.

Huawei Mate X2 specifications

The Mate X2 sports a vivid 8-inch internal display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 whereas the display outside measures 6.45-inches with a 2700 x 1160 resolution. Both the OLED displays come with a 90Hz refresh rate and are slightly bigger than the displays on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

The phone is powered by a top-of-the-line Kirin 9000 chipset, the same processor that debuted in the Mate 40 Pro last year. The device gets 8GB of RAM and runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10.

Being a Huawei smartphone, the device will be launched without support for Google apps and will run its own native apps and operating system HarmonyOS.

The Huawei Mate X2 comes bundled with a 4,400mAh battery pack that supports 55W fast charging.

On the rear, you get a quad-camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 16-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel “SuperZoom” camera with 10x optical zoom.

The selfie camera which is on the outside is a 16-megapixel snapper and there doesn’t seem to be another camera sensor on the inner section of the foldable phone.

Huawei Mate X pricing and availability

The Huawei Mate X2 will be made available in China with the 256GB internal storage variant available at CNY 17,999 (Rs 2.01 lakh approx) while the 512GB variant of the foldable smartphone will available at CNY 18,999 (Rs 2.12 lakh approx). The Mate X2 will be launched in four colour variants — blue, pink, black, and white. Customers in China will be able to get their hands on a new Huawei Mate X2 starting 25 February.