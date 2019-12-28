Huawei Mate Xs clears 3C certification

Huawei is expected to unveil the successor to its foldable smartphone Mate X — the Mate Xs. The unveiling is set for the MWC 2020 which takes place in Barcelona starting February 24. Now, the Huawei Mate Xs has received a certification from the Chinese 3C regulator. Here is all you need to know.

Huawei Mate Xs detailed

The certification reveals that it will be capable of 65W wired charging. The Mate Xs will come with a number of improvements according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu. The Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen, Yu added.

Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps with a Kirin 990 5G processor. The Kirin 990 5G SoC is also expected to be the chip running proceedings inside the chassis. It is the industry’s first to use TSMC 7nm + EUV extreme ultraviolet lithography process.

Additionally, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer may also launch their one more foldable phone Mate X2 soon. The device is expected to be powered by the upcoming Kirin 1000 processor and will most likely be unveiled at IFA 2020. It will adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, means it will not fold outwards but inwards.

Huawei P40 details leaked

Apart from the news about the foldable smartphone, there were some revelations regarding the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. As described by the top executive, the upcoming smartphones will adopt “never seen” design, with better camera quality and better performance.

It was also said that the flagship will be equipped with Huawei Mobile Services and EMUI 10 and that Hongmeng OS will not be used. It was previously reported that the Huawei P40 will use a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen (front dual punch screen solution) with 2K resolution and support HDR and DCI-P3. We expect more information regarding the series in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

With inputs from IANS.