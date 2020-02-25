comscore Huawei Mate Xs with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC, 4,500mAh battery launched
Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC, 4,500mAh battery launched

The Huawei Mate Xs will go on sale in the month of March. Huawei Mate Xs price is set at EUR 2,499, which is around Rs 1,93,000 in India.

  Updated: February 25, 2020 1:45 PM IST
Huawei Mate Xs

The Huawei Mate Xs has been launched with an improved hinge and flagship Kirin 990 5G chipset. The second foldable phone from Huawei will reportedly be available in the international markets too. The original Mate X foldable device never actually made it debuts out of China. The new one will go on sale in the month of March. Huawei Mate Xs price is set at EUR 2,499, which is around Rs 1,93,000 in India.

Huawei hasn’t yet revealed the India release date or pricing of its new foldable phone. The device sports a design similar to that of its predecessor – Huawei Mate X. The Huawei Mate Xs comes with an 8-inch flexible screen. When folded, the display turns into a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary display.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei says that the device has a new Falcon Wing hinge, which is more robust. The smartphone runs on Huawei EMUI 10 interface, IANS reports. Notably, the Huawei Mate Xs lacks the full Android operating system by Google. It runs a stripped-down open-source version of Android. Huawei also unveiled MatePad Pro 5G, Wi-Fi 6 routers and refreshed versions of its MateBook series of laptops.

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite to launch on March 26 in Paris

Also Read

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, P40 Lite to launch on March 26 in Paris

It is powered by Huawei’s in-house Kirin 990 chipset. There is a four-lens camera system and it can be used on a wider range of high-speed 5G network bands. The Mate Xs features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging capabilities. It offers a 40-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS. There is also a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a ToF module.

The earlier Mate X, which is only for sale in China, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400, which makes it more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Fold which is around $2,000. Huawei is selling 1,00,000 units of its foldable Mate X smartphone in China every month, the media reported.

  Published Date: February 25, 2020 12:59 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 25, 2020 1:45 PM IST

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched

News

Huawei Mate Xs foldable phone with 5G, Kirin 990 SoC launched
Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26

News

Huawei P40 series to launch on March 26
Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched

Laptops

Huawei MateBook X Pro and MateBook D series launched
Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X

Gaming

Here's how PUBG Mobile looks on the Huawei Mate X
Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

