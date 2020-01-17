Huawei Mate Xs will be cheaper than the Mate X: Report

Huawei Mate Xs, the successor to its foldable smartphone Mate X, is expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. Ahead of its launch next month, a new report has emerged claiming that the device will be cheaper than the original foldable smartphone. The Mate Xs is said to come with an improved hinge design and a stronger display. The mobile phone manufacturer has made many adjustments in the design of the Xs compared to its predecessor.

Huawei Mate Xs: All you need to know

The news portal GSMArena reported on Thursday, the Mate XS will be smaller than the Mate X in its overall footprint. However, the display on the second-generation foldable smartphone is said to remain the same as its predecessor. The report also highlighted that the Mate X, sells for 16,999 yuan or about $2,400. The foldable device is only available for purchase in China and is more expensive than Galaxy Fold from Samsung.

The Mate Xs will come with a number of other improvements, according to Huawei Consumer Group CEO Richard Yu. Yu has already confirmed to media that the Mate Xs will have an improved hinge mechanism along with a more resistant screen. Similar to the original Mate X, the Mate Xs will launch without access to Google services and apps. If the device debuts at MWC 2020 then it will be powered by company’s flagship Kirin 990 5G processor. There also rumors that the company might delay the launch until IFA 2020 later this year.

At IFA 2020, Huawei is expected to unveil the upcoming Kirin 1,000 processsor. The company might opt to unveil its foldable smartphone with this new generation chipset. The smartphone is expected to adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, meaning it will not fold outwards but inwards. At its February 11 event, Samsung is expected to launch a flip smartphone with foldable display. Motorola is also expected to start sales of its foldable Razr smartphone this year.

(Written with IANS inputs)