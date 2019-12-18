comscore Huawei Mate Xs to come with better hinge and screen | BGR India
Huawei Mate Xs with better hinge and screen coming at MWC 2020

The Huawei Mate Xs will reportedly be powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC.

  Published: December 18, 2019 1:08 PM IST
The Huawei Mate X is yet to venture outside of Chinese borders and Huawei has already teased an upgraded Mate Xs today. The company’s Consumer Business CEO, Yu Chengdong, made a bunch of surprise announcements about the Huawei Mate Xs in an interview at a French media gathering this morning.

Huawei Mate Xs detailed

Huawei has previously revealed this exact piece of information, more precisely in October at a 5G event in China. However, the company has reiterated the same today. Chengdong also revealed that the Mate Xs will be sold in the European market, but did not disclose whether it is a domestic version or an upgraded version.

According to the latest statement, the Huawei Mate Xs will be equipped with a better hinge and a better screen. It will be launched at MWC 2020. The Kirin 990 5G SoC is also expected to be the chip running proceedings inside the chassis. It is the industry’s first to use TSMC 7nm + EUV extreme ultraviolet lithography process.

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

Huawei set to bring Harmony OS to its smartphones in 2020

Now, these statements are quite vague and we can’t quite say much about the design of the new foldable without more elaborate information. In addition, the official also said that Huawei will be developing a new foldable which we presume could be on the lines of the clamshell design of the Galaxy Fold 2.

Huawei P40 Lite launch soon; likely to be a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei P40 Lite launch soon; likely to be a rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei P40 details leaked

Apart from the news about the foldable smartphone, there were some revelations regarding the upcoming Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. As described by the top executive, the upcoming smartphones will adopt “never seen” design, with better camera quality and better performance.

Huawei P40 running Android 10 to launch in March 2020: Report

Huawei P40 running Android 10 to launch in March 2020: Report

It was also said that the flagship will be equipped with Huawei Mobile Services and EMUI 10 and that Hongmeng OS will not be used. It was previously reported that the Huawei P40 will use a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen (front dual punch screen solution) with 2K resolution and support HDR and DCI-P3. We expect more information regarding the series in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

  Published Date: December 18, 2019 1:08 PM IST

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report

News

Huawei P40 to launch in March 2020: Report
Moto Razr 2019 coming soon to India

News

Moto Razr 2019 coming soon to India
Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

News

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

