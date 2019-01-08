comscore
Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

The 13-inch ultraportable notebook and the tablet will go on sale in the US later this month.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Huawei has launched its mid-range MediaPad M5 Lite tablet, and a premium MateBook 13 notebook at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. The 13-inch ultraportable notebook and the tablet will go on sale in the US later this month.

The Huawei MateBook 13 comes with a starting price label of $999 (approximately Rs 70,000) for the standard variant. The base model gets an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As for the top of the line model, Huawei has priced it at $1,299 (approximately Rs 91,100) and offers an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake i7 chipset aided by 8GB of RAM, 512BG of PICe SSD storage and a 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU.

On the connectivity front, the laptop includes two USB Type-C ports, a 1-megapixel web camera, a fingerprint scanner embedded into a power button, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device is said to deliver up to 9.6 hours of battery life with discrete graphics and 10 hours on a model with integrated graphics. The company asserts that the MateBook 13 is six percent smaller than Apple’s newly launched MacBook Air. It also offers a touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels.

As for the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite, the device is priced at $299 (approximately Rs 21,000) with the Huawei M-Pen lite stylus. The tablet features a 10.1-inch IPS LCD 16:10 display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. It is powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 659 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard storage. It is kept alive by a generous 7,500mAh battery. The MediaPad M5 Lite is equipped with a quad speaker setup with Harman Kardon certification.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 4:58 PM IST

