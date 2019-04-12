comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

The latest MateBook E 2019 from Huawei is priced at RMB 3,999 for the 256GB storage variant.

  • Published: April 12, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Huawei Mate Book E 2019

Huawei has launched a new 2-in-1 notebook in China, which is a fan-less always-connected PC. The device is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Snapdragon 850, and it runs Windows 10 Home. The chipset is accompanied by 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS storage. The MateBook E comes with an always-connected feature as it offers support for 4G LTE which covers network bands in most regions.

The latest Huawei notebook features a touchscreen display with narrow borders. The MateBook E flaunts a 12-inch along with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 160-degree viewing angle. Additionally, the touch-screen also offers an oleophobic coating to help keep it free from smudges and scratches. The company asserted that the notebook has a TUV Rheinland certification as well.

Acer announces Predator Helios 700, Nitro 7 gaming laptop, ConceptD desktop, Spin 3 laptop and other devices

Also Read

Acer announces Predator Helios 700, Nitro 7 gaming laptop, ConceptD desktop, Spin 3 laptop and other devices

On the connectivity front, the device also packs 4×4 MIMI antenna technology for a better connection, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It has dual speakers with dual SmartPA amplifier and Dolby Atmos too. On the photography front, there is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front for capturing selfies and videos.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

Other features include Huawei Share 3.0 One Touch, which reportedly allows a user to transfer files from phone to their PC and vice versa. The notebook offers support for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as M Pen Lite Stylus. As far as the battery is concerned, the PC is kept alive by a 36.3Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of media playback at 50 percent brightness. Additionally, it also supports fast-charging and can top up the device up to 88 percent in 1.5 hours of time.

Acer announces Predator Helios 700, Nitro 7 gaming laptop, ConceptD desktop, Spin 3 laptop and other devices

Also Read

Acer announces Predator Helios 700, Nitro 7 gaming laptop, ConceptD desktop, Spin 3 laptop and other devices

Coming to the pricing section, the latest MateBook E 2019 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The top end 512GB variant comes with a price label of RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,500). You will be able to purchase the device in two color variants, which includes Titanium Ash and Charm Blue Sea color options. Those interested can buy the notebook via Vmall and Tmall in China.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 update scheduled to come with 'Darkest Night mode, ghouls and toxic gas
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Gaming

New driver update brings Ray-Tracing technology support to Nvidia GTX GPUs

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms

News

You no longer need to ‘safely remove’ pen drives, Microsoft confirms
Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates

News

Microsoft Windows 10 May 2019 Update announced; will put you in control of updates
Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T

News

Windows 10 for ARM booted on a OnePlus 6T
Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

News

Microsoft Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th-gen Core i5 processor launched

हिंदी समाचार

नेपाल में PUBG हुआ बैन, बच्चों पर पड़ रहा था बुरा असर

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये पांच स्मार्टफोन खीचेंगे आपकी बेहतरीन सेल्फी

Infinix Smartphones सेल: Smart 2 और HOTS3X स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर

रिलायंस जियो और Vivo मिलकर दे रहे हैं 10 हजार रुपये तक के फायदे, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Realme Yo! Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक और सस्ते दाम में स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
News
Oppo scraps the R-series, will sell Find and Reno series as flagship lineup
Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

News

Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched
Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day

Deals

Realme Yo! Days sale: Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro available at discount on last day
New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM

News

New HTC smartphone visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM
Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs

News

Android will soon support 'Smart Forwarding' to allow call forwarding between SIMs