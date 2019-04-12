Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850 SoC, Windows 10 launched

Huawei has launched a new 2-in-1 notebook in China, which is a fan-less always-connected PC. The device is driven by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Snapdragon 850, and it runs Windows 10 Home. The chipset is accompanied by 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS storage. The MateBook E comes with an always-connected feature as it offers support for 4G LTE which covers network bands in most regions.

The latest Huawei notebook features a touchscreen display with narrow borders. The MateBook E flaunts a 12-inch along with a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 160-degree viewing angle. Additionally, the touch-screen also offers an oleophobic coating to help keep it free from smudges and scratches. The company asserted that the notebook has a TUV Rheinland certification as well.

On the connectivity front, the device also packs 4×4 MIMI antenna technology for a better connection, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band Wi-Fi. It has dual speakers with dual SmartPA amplifier and Dolby Atmos too. On the photography front, there is a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front for capturing selfies and videos.

Other features include Huawei Share 3.0 One Touch, which reportedly allows a user to transfer files from phone to their PC and vice versa. The notebook offers support for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as M Pen Lite Stylus. As far as the battery is concerned, the PC is kept alive by a 36.3Wh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of media playback at 50 percent brightness. Additionally, it also supports fast-charging and can top up the device up to 88 percent in 1.5 hours of time.

Coming to the pricing section, the latest MateBook E 2019 is priced at RMB 3,999 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The top end 512GB variant comes with a price label of RMB 4,999 (approximately Rs 51,500). You will be able to purchase the device in two color variants, which includes Titanium Ash and Charm Blue Sea color options. Those interested can buy the notebook via Vmall and Tmall in China.