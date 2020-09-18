comscore Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China
News

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

News

Huawei has now launched its newest 5G tablet called Huawei MatePad 5G, as a more affordable alternative for users than the MatePad Pro.

  • Updated: September 19, 2020 1:07 PM IST
huawei-matepad-5G

Like Samsung with the Galaxy Tab S7, Huawei also has a 5G-capable tablet called MatePad Pro 5G, which is also a high-end tablet. But its price is quite expensive, starting from 5,300 Yuan (around Rs. 57,600). For that reason, Huawei is now launching its newest 5G tablet called Huawei MatePad 5G, as a more affordable alternative for users than the MatePad Pro. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Huawei MatePad 5G Specifications and Features

Like the MatePad 10.4, the Huawei MatePad 5G tablet comes with a large 10.4-inch screen using an IPS LCD panel, which offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and is TÜV Rheinland certified. Also Read - Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera and five rear lenses

The screen on this tablet is surrounded by an equally large bezel equipped with an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies. There is another 8-megapixel camera on the back, which is housed with the LED flash. Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

It has four speakers mounted around it, tuned with Harman Kardon and Huawei Histen 6.1 to provide the best audio experience. There are also four microphones to complement it.

Powered by the Kirin 820 Chipset

The Huawei MatePad 5G has Kirin 820 SoC. It was built on a 7nm process in a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration with details of 1x Cortex-A76 core, 3x Cortex-A76 fores and Mali-G57 MP6 GPU.

The Kirin 820 is faster than the Kirin 810 with a 27% and 38% performance increase in graphics rendering. The Kirin 820 also has an integrated 5G modem, making the room smaller and saving about 15% more power.

The device is embedded with GPU Turbo technology for gaming needs accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which users can still expand via a microSD card.

The Huawei MatePad 5G runs Android 10 OS based on the EMUI 10.1 interface, which contains interesting features, including the Huawei Cloud Computer, which provides a more compact desktop-level experience.

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Also Read

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Users can use them like editing documents, processing professional forms, or running powerful computer-level applications with ease. This tablet also features an M-Pencil stylus and is compatible with several accessories, including the Smart Bluetooth keyboard. Apart from 5G, it also supports Wi-Fi 6+ which provides faster connectivity speeds.

Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad 5G is powered by a 7,150 mAh battery. It is quite large with the support of 22.5W fast-charging technology. Unlike MatePad 10.4, which only supports 18W fast-charging.

Price of Huawei MatePad 5G

Finally, for the price, the MatePad 5G is sold by Huawei at 3,200 Yuan or roughly around Rs. 34,800, and comes in two color choices, namely White and Gray. Huawei is ready to sell its newest 5G tablet in its hometown of China. So far, there is no information as far as availability in the global market is concerned.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 4:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 19, 2020 1:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon
News
The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon
Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

News

Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

News

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India: Check price

Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

News

Realme Narzo 20 series full specifications leaked ahead of September 21 launch

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

Redmi Smart Band review: No compromises

WWE 2K Battlegrounds First Impressions:

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Logitech K380 Multi-device Bluetooth Keyboard Review

Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

News

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China
Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

News

Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster
Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera

News

Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera
Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

News

Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched
Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

हिंदी समाचार

IPL 2020: Airtel के इन प्लान्स के साथ मिल रहा है Disney+ Hotstar VIP सब्सक्रिप्शन

1334 रुपये की EMI पर खरीदें Realme Narzo 10, आज दिन के 12 बजे है सेल

Realme Xtra Days Sale: स्मार्टवॉच, फिटनेस बैंड और ईयरफोन्स पर मिल रहा है डिस्काउंट

चीन पर दोहरी डिजिटल स्ट्राइक, भारत के बाद अमेरिका में भी बैन हुआ TikTok और WeChat

खुशखबरी: Google Play Store पर दोबारा लौट आया Paytm, फिर से कर सकेंगे डाउनलोड

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen
News
Sony Xperia 5 II Launched with Snapdragon 865 Soc and 120Hz Screen
Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

News

Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China
The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon

News

The Camera-centric Samsung Galaxy F41 is Coming Soon
Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras

News

Samsung Galaxy A52 leaks with first details of its cameras
Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

News

Paytm app is back on Google Play to download

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers