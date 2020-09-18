Huawei MatePad 5G Launched in China

Like Samsung with the Galaxy Tab S7, Huawei also has a 5G-capable tablet called MatePad Pro 5G, which is also a high-end tablet. But its price is quite expensive, starting from 5,300 Yuan (around Rs. 57,600). For that reason, Huawei is now launching its newest 5G tablet called Huawei MatePad 5G, as a more affordable alternative for users than the MatePad Pro. Also Read - Huawei Mate 40 launch delayed to 2021, suggests leakster

Huawei MatePad 5G Specifications and Features

Like the MatePad 10.4, the Huawei MatePad 5G tablet comes with a large 10.4-inch screen using an IPS LCD panel, which offers a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels and is TÜV Rheinland certified. Also Read - Huawei files patent for a smartphone with under-screen camera and five rear lenses

The screen on this tablet is surrounded by an equally large bezel equipped with an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies. There is another 8-megapixel camera on the back, which is housed with the LED flash. Also Read - Honor 30i with 48-megapixel triple camera and Kirin 710F SoC launched

It has four speakers mounted around it, tuned with Harman Kardon and Huawei Histen 6.1 to provide the best audio experience. There are also four microphones to complement it.

Powered by the Kirin 820 Chipset

The Huawei MatePad 5G has Kirin 820 SoC. It was built on a 7nm process in a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration with details of 1x Cortex-A76 core, 3x Cortex-A76 fores and Mali-G57 MP6 GPU.

The Kirin 820 is faster than the Kirin 810 with a 27% and 38% performance increase in graphics rendering. The Kirin 820 also has an integrated 5G modem, making the room smaller and saving about 15% more power.

The device is embedded with GPU Turbo technology for gaming needs accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which users can still expand via a microSD card.

The Huawei MatePad 5G runs Android 10 OS based on the EMUI 10.1 interface, which contains interesting features, including the Huawei Cloud Computer, which provides a more compact desktop-level experience.

Users can use them like editing documents, processing professional forms, or running powerful computer-level applications with ease. This tablet also features an M-Pencil stylus and is compatible with several accessories, including the Smart Bluetooth keyboard. Apart from 5G, it also supports Wi-Fi 6+ which provides faster connectivity speeds.

Meanwhile, the Huawei MatePad 5G is powered by a 7,150 mAh battery. It is quite large with the support of 22.5W fast-charging technology. Unlike MatePad 10.4, which only supports 18W fast-charging.

Price of Huawei MatePad 5G

Finally, for the price, the MatePad 5G is sold by Huawei at 3,200 Yuan or roughly around Rs. 34,800, and comes in two color choices, namely White and Gray. Huawei is ready to sell its newest 5G tablet in its hometown of China. So far, there is no information as far as availability in the global market is concerned.