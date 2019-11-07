Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details

Chinese electronics giant Huawei currently seems to be working on a new tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro. This is not the first time that we are talking about Huawei MatePad Pro. As reported previously, high-quality renders for the MatePad Pro surfaced online about a week back. Revisiting the renders, the MatePad Pro seems to be somewhat similar to the Apple iPad Pro lineup. This includes thin bezels on the front and a foldable keyboard accessory. Now, in a new report, new information about the Huawei MatePad Pro has surfaced.

Huawei MatePad Pro details

As per a report from DroidShout, Huawei MatePad Pro has just received 3C certification. It went on to clarify that two different models of the device received the certification including the MRX-W09 and MRX-W19. One of the two models is likely to be the Wi-Fi only device while the second one may be the 4G-enabled version. Beyond the possible cellular and Wi-Fi models, the 3C certification also confirmed that the upcoming devices will support 40W fast charging technology. Until now, this technology was only limited to top-end Huawei-branded devices.

Beyond this, the device will also likely feature Kirin 990 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM. The report also hinted that the MatePad Pro may come with a 2K display. We have already seen a similar panel in the MediaPad M6. Going back to the past report, MatePad Pro renders also showcased a punch-hole camera on the display.

The renders also hinted at an M-Pen stylus along with a USB Type-C port. Users will also get the tablet in multiple color options. These color options include White, Blue, Orange, and Green. Huawei has still not received a go-ahead about using Google services on its devices. If you want to use Google services and apps then the only choice you have is to wait for an eventual agreement.