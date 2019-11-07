comscore Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; details
Huawei MatePad Pro clears 3C certification; confirms 40W fast charging support

Revisiting the renders, the MatePad Pro seems to be somewhat similar to the Apple iPad Pro lineup. This includes thin bezels on the front and a foldable keyboard accessory.

  Published: November 7, 2019 4:38 PM IST
Huawei MatePad Pro Main

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Chinese electronics giant Huawei currently seems to be working on a new tablet, the Huawei MatePad Pro. This is not the first time that we are talking about Huawei MatePad Pro. As reported previously, high-quality renders for the MatePad Pro surfaced online about a week back. Revisiting the renders, the MatePad Pro seems to be somewhat similar to the Apple iPad Pro lineup. This includes thin bezels on the front and a foldable keyboard accessory. Now, in a new report, new information about the Huawei MatePad Pro has surfaced.

Huawei MatePad Pro details

As per a report from DroidShout, Huawei MatePad Pro has just received 3C certification. It went on to clarify that two different models of the device received the certification including the MRX-W09 and MRX-W19. One of the two models is likely to be the Wi-Fi only device while the second one may be the 4G-enabled version. Beyond the possible cellular and Wi-Fi models, the 3C certification also confirmed that the upcoming devices will support 40W fast charging technology. Until now, this technology was only limited to top-end Huawei-branded devices.

Beyond this, the device will also likely feature Kirin 990 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM. The report also hinted that the MatePad Pro may come with a 2K display. We have already seen a similar panel in the MediaPad M6. Going back to the past report, MatePad Pro renders also showcased a punch-hole camera on the display.

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display and support for stylus

Also Read

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display and support for stylus

The renders also hinted at an M-Pen stylus along with a USB Type-C port. Users will also get the tablet in multiple color options. These color options include White, Blue, Orange, and Green. Huawei has still not received a go-ahead about using Google services on its devices. If you want to use Google services and apps then the only choice you have is to wait for an eventual agreement.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 7, 2019 4:38 PM IST

