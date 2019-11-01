comscore Huawei MatePad Pro leaks with punch-hole display, thin bezels and stylus
Huawei MatePad Pro leaks with punch-hole display, thin bezels and stylus

Huawei MatePad Pro might debut as the world's first tablet with a punch-hole display. It is expected to compete with Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 10:39 AM IST
Huawei MatePad Pro Main

Photo: Evan Blass/Twitter

Huawei MatePad Pro will be the name of first tablet with a punch-hole display design. The tablet leaked in the form of renders few days back and it was tipped to be called MediaPad M7. Now, a new leak suggests the device will instead be called the Huawei MatePad Pro. The press render of the device tweeted by leakster Evan Blass reveals the official name. It is also a high resolution render that gives us our best look yet at the device.

The leaked render shows that the MatePad Pro will feature a punch-hole camera at the top left corner. Since it adopts a punch-hole design, the bezels on the device are slimmer. It is expected to feature a pill-shaped dual rear camera setup, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. The tablet seems to be a flagship offering that will compete with Apple iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. A previous report by 91mobiles claimed that the device is internally codenamed Marx.

Huawei MediaPad M7 render shows hole punch display and support for stylus

The key specifications of the purported MatePad Pro have not leaked just yet. The tablet is expected to be a flagship offering with Kirin 990 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It is also likely to pack a large battery. Since MediaPad M6 launched just four months back, we might see the MatePad Pro launch early next year or at MWC 2020 in February. The previously leaked render also shows support for magnetic keyboard but the one posted by Evan Blass shows support for stylus only.

The MatePad Pro is expected to become available in black and white color options. The keyboard accessory will come in black while the M-Pen stylus seems to be finished in silver. We still don’t know the exact screen size of the device but it does seem interesting. Huawei is aiming for it to be the world’s first tablet with a punch-hole display. The tablet might also include support for 5G considering the Chinese company is offering support on its mobile devices.

