As expected, Huawei has unveiled its latest flagship Android tablet. Called MatePad Pro, it is looks premium and flagship-grade from all angles. The full-screen display with a punch-hole camera among the tablet’s highlights. Read on to find out everything on the new Huawei MatePad Pro launch.

Huawei MatePad Pro launch prices, availability

Huawei’s new tablet has launched in both Wi-Fi and cellular variants. Prices for the Wi-Fi only base model starts from CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,600). Prices for the LTE variants start from CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 38,700), and go up to CNY 4,499 (approximately Rs 45,000).

Buyers can choose from white, black, green, and orange color variants. Preorders for the tablet kick off today, and it will be going on sale in China starting December 12, GSMArena reports. There’s however no word on an international launch.

Features, specifications

As mentioned, the tablet’s USP is its full-screen design with a punch-hole camera up front. It flaunts a 10.8-inch AMOLED display with (2560x1600pixels) resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. Courtesy of the 4.9mm bezels, the tablet boasts a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display cutout houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Under the hood is Huawei’s Kirin 990 chipset. Also on offer is up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Making sure everything ticks is a 7,250mAh battery with support for 40W SuperCharge technology. There’s also support for 15W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging.

For photography, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back. Being a productivity-centric tablet, there’s also support for an M-Pen stylus. Speaking of productivity, the tablet comes with a multi-screen collaboration mode as well as a laptop mode. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 10-based EMUI 10. But it lacks the Google Mobile Services Suite.