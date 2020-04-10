Huawei MatePad T tablet renders leak online

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei seems to be working on a new tablet device. The information about this device comes around the same time when the company is preparing to launch its much anticipated Huawei Mate 40 lineup. As part of the new information, a render of the upcoming tablet, Huawei MatePad T has just surfaced online. In addition, it appears the MatePad T is not the only tablet that the company is currently working on. The other tablet that will likely launch is called the Huawei MatePad. Let’s check out the leaked render and possible design cues about the MatePad T. Also Read - Huawei Card announced in China alongside P40 series, to compete with Apple Card

Huawei MatePad T leaked render details

Noted leaker Evan Blass shared the high resolution render for the Huawei MatePad T on his Patreon page. The new render provides a comprehensive look at the design of the upcoming tablet. In addition to the design, the leak also highlights that the tablet will feature an 8-inch display. Inspecting the design, we see an 8-inch display with ample bezels. Taking a look back, we also see what appears to be a single camera sensor on the top left side. In addition, we also see the "Huawei" branding in the upper half of the tablet.

Beyond the usual metallic finish on the back, we can also spot a port on the bottom side of the tablet. However, we are not sure if that is a 3.5mm audio socket or a USB Type-C port. As per the renders, it is likely that this may be the budget option in the upcoming MatePad lineup.

The MatePad T render leaked just around the time we spotted the MatePad with Kirin 810 SoC. Unlike the MatePad T, the MatePad will feature a 10.4-inch display. This tablet is likely to be the budget offering for the MatePad lineup. As noted previously, the top of the line MatePad Pro is already available in the market.