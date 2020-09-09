comscore Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date
Huawei MatePad T8 launched in India: Price, features, sale date and other details

The Huawei MatePad T8 tablet will go on sale in India on September 15. Read on to find out the specifications and other details of the device.

  • Published: September 9, 2020 7:39 PM IST
Huawei MatePad T8

The Huawei MatePad T8 tablet has been launched in India. It will be available for purchase in the WiFi version with prices starting from Rs 9,999. The LTE version will cost you Rs 10,999. It is available for pre-order from September 08-14, 2020. The Huawei MatePad T8 tablet will go on sale in India on September 15. Read on to find out the specifications and other details of the device. Also Read - Huawei to announce EMUI 11 on September 10

Huawei MatePad T8 specifications, features

The Huawei MatePad T8 features a curved design and has an 8-inch display. It will be available in only one color, including Tranquil Blue. The brand hasn’t revealed the name of the chipset. The new Huawei tablet is powered by an octa-core processor with a 2.0GHz frequency. The Huawei MatePad T8 offers a 5,100mAh battery, which is said to deliver 588 hours of standby time. Also Read - Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

The tablet will offer 12 hours of local video playback, and webpage browsing, as per Huawei. It also gives a whopping 75 hours of audio playback. The device ships with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device runs EMUI 10. The Huawei MatePad T8 has a Dark mode and it is easily compatible with most third-party apps. The company has also added support for facial unlock feature. Also Read - Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

The Huawei MatePad T8 tablet comes with four pre-installed apps, including a recorder, camera, multimedia, and Kids Painting. The company is saying that this is a kid-friendly device. One can set the posture alert feature, and check how much time kids spend using the tablet with the time management alert among others. It even features a multi-layered eye protection feature. The device comes with Flip Cover for protecting the device.

  • Published Date: September 9, 2020 7:39 PM IST

