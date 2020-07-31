Huawei is soon expected to launch a new tablet in India. The company has shared an image via its official Twitter handle, which suggests that Huawei MatePad T8 tablet will be launched in India soon. The teaser includes a crossword puzzle to fill in the blanks with letters. The puzzle not only hints at the name of the device, but also basic features. Also Read - Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched: Price, specifications

The upcoming Huawei tablet will offer a metal body, and an octa-core processor. The company is saying that the tablet will deliver long battery life and ultra-slim design. It will also be affordable and have a single camera at the back, as per the teaser. To recall, the Huawei MatePad T8 tablet launched in May in Romania, and is priced at RON 500 (roughly Rs 8,400). It is available in a single Deep Sea Blue color option. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Huawei MatePad T8 specifications, features

The Huawei MatePad T8 ships with Android-based EMUI 10. The device is equipped with an 8-inch HD+ display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek MTK8768 octa-core processor. It is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB internal storage options. The company has also added support for storage expansion via a microSD slot. Also Read - Huawei Freebuds 3i launched in India for Rs 9,990; check features

The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 12 hours of video playback, and 12 hours of web browsing. The company is claiming that users will get up to 3.5 weeks of battery life in standby mode. Huawei is also saying that the device offers smart functions for ease in navigation and overall usage. The brand has added four modes for eye protection.