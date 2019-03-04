comscore
Huawei may be working on a new MediaPad tablet with Kirin 970 SoC: Report

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro successor is reportedly in the works and could launch with Kirin 970 SoC and a 10.7-inch TFT LCD Display.

Huawei is said to be working on a new MediaPad tablet that could be aimed at the upper-range market. This means that the company may be looking to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung in the tablet space. It is likely that the device might be a successor to the MediaPad M5 Pro, which was launched last year in April. There is not much known about the device in terms of specifications as the listing is incomplete.

As per XDA, it is possible that the 2019 MediaPad will come with a 10.7-inch TFT LCD Display with a panel resolution of 1600×2560 that is manufactured by either InnoLux or BOE. Along with the power button, the volume rocker will be on the right side of the device. The back of the tablet could feature a 13-megapixel IMX258 or OV13855 camera sensor on the rear. The report also indicated that Huawei may go with its in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor in the device. For comparison, the MediaPad M5 Pro came with the Kirin 960 SoC.

According to the listing, the 2019 MediaPad will come with the model number ‘CMR2’, and is likely to arrive with 4GB RAM and option for either 32GB or 64GB storage. In the meantime though, Huawei is gearing up to launch its next-generation P30 series later this month. The Chinese company is hosting a launch event in Paris on March 26.

Huawei P30 Pro rumored specifications, features

The Huawei P30 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical position. The setup is expected to include an f/1.6 wide-angle lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra wide-angle lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a ToF sensor, which will be placed just below the LED flash module.

Other rumored specifications include an OLED display with Full HD+ resolution at 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is said to be Huawei’s in-house Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB storage options. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box.

