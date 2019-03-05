Huawei slider smartphone with dual front cameras reportedly in the works

After years of working on regular rectangular smartphones, an increasing number of smartphone makers are now experimenting with the designs of their devices. Most of these experiments are aimed at eliminating the display notch style that has been adapted over the last two years. In the quest to do away with this design trend, device makers invented a number of different ways including manual or motorized slider design, dual display smartphones or punch hole cameras. As part of the effort, it looks like Chinese electronics giant and smartphone maker Huawei may be working on a new smartphone with a slider design.

This comes right after a report by LetsGoDigital uncovered a patent application of a smartphone design with the slider. According to the patent, the device will come with a dual front camera setup hidden inside the slider. This is a departure from the punch hole camera design that the company was pushing for in its devices. According to GizmoChina, the fact that the company is going for slider design smartphones is not surprising as its sub-brand Honor has already launched a device with a similar form factor.

According to the report, the patent for the design was posted online as part of the Global Design Database of the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) by Huawei showcasing a slider along with two cameras on the front. This frees the front of the device to have an all screen display without the need for any compromises including the punch hole display to accommodate the front camera sensor.

The design also states that the dual camera setup on the front will come with a dedicated LED flash unit in the middle, which matches the camera set up on the back. The report also noted that there will be no fingerprint scanner on the back of the device which likely means that either it is under the screen or it is part of the power button.