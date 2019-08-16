comscore Huawei AR/VR glasses may launch at IFA 2019; details
Huawei may launch its AR/VR Glasses at IFA 2019; trademark filed

The company initially teased the smart glasses at the Huawei P30 launch event a couple of weeks back. Huawei has teamed up with Gentle Monster, a South Korean fashion brand to work on the smart glasses.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 2:37 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Huawei may be planning to launch a new accessory in the market. According to a new report, it looks like the company is planning to launch its AR/VR glasses. These glasses are likely to the first Huawei-branded smart glasses. The company initially teased the smart glasses at the Huawei P30 launch event a couple of weeks back. Huawei has teamed up with Gentle Monster, a South Korean fashion brand to work on the smart glasses.

Huawei AR/VR glasses details

According to a report by Gizmochina, Huawei seems to be planning to launch the smart glasses at IFA 2019. The conference will take place in Germany next month. As previously reported, these smart glasses are likely to be stylish, and similar to any “normal sunglass”. The report also noted that Huawei has just filed for the trademarks for the smart glasses in Europe. “HUAWEI AR Glass” and “Huawei VR Glasses” surfaced in the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) database.

The trademark applications hint that Huawei is all set the launch the products in coming weeks, if not months. Inspecting the EUIPO listing, we also figured out that Huawei filed the applications on August 14, 2019. The applications define the smart glasses as 3D spectacles or even eyeglasses. The report also revealed that the company has filed the applications with UK IPO in addition to EUIPO. Forresters filed the application of both these smart glasses in Munich, Germany.

The report also stated that Forresters is the same company that filed trademark applications for SuperSening Camera, and Cine Lens. Huawei will likely use both these trademarks along with Huawei Mate 30 lineup. As previously noted, the upcoming smart glasses are likely to sport built-in voice assistant and speakers. The products are expected to be IP67-certified for resistance against dust, and water. Huawei is also expected to add wireless charging technology in the upcoming Huawei AR/VR glasses.

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 2:37 PM IST

