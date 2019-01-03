comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
News

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

News

Mate 30 Pro will not be the first device in the market to sport a Penta camera setup as HMD Global is also planning to launch Nokia 9 PureView.

  • Published: January 3, 2019 3:59 PM IST
Huawie Mate 30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro cases

Image credit: Mobiel Kopen

Huawei is planning to launch its Mate 30 Pro smartphone later this year. Similar to any other smartphone launch, rumors have started surfacing on the internet months before the launch of the device. According to the latest information on the internet, an alleged case of the device has surfaced on the internet. Taking a closer look at the case, it looks like the company is planning to add a Penta-camera setup on the back. It is almost certain that the company is planning to improve on the camera setup that the company introduced with the Mate 20 Pro while moving from Triple camera setup to a Penta-camera setup.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Huawei is likely to reveal the P30 Pro lineup at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 at the end of February. This is months before the company plans to launch the upcoming Mate lineup of devices. According to the report, the company filed a patent with China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for the back case of what seems to be the Mate 30 Pro, the likely flagship device from the future Mate series.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

The patent and case were initially spotted by Mobiel Kopen and the cutout indicates that the device may sport four camera sensors along with a flash in a rectangular grid. This report comes right after rumors indicated that the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, the Huawei P30 Pro is likely to come with a quad camera setup.

If rumors are to be believed then P30 Pro to be the first device with four cameras on the back. This is an increase from the triple camera setup that we saw on the P20 Pro. According to the report, similar to the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro will also ensure that the camera setup is present on the top left corner at the back of the device. In a similar manner, the camera set up on the Mate 30 Pro will be almost at the center of the device towards the top.

Huawei P30 Pro with quad camera setup and waterdrop notch imagined in a new concept render

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro with quad camera setup and waterdrop notch imagined in a new concept render

Though, Mate 30 Pro will not be the first device in the market to sport a Penta camera setup as HMD Global is also planning on launching a new device, the Nokia 9 PureView with a Penta camera setup.

You Might be Interested

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

64999

Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1
Kirin 970 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

5

69990

Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Triple Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: January 3, 2019 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more
thumb-img
News
Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone
thumb-img
News
Hotstar brings premium content download for offline watching, adds 18:9 aspect ratio support

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices

Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

News

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
Xiaomi makes Redmi a separate brand; Lei Jun explains the reasoning behind the move

News

Xiaomi makes Redmi a separate brand; Lei Jun explains the reasoning behind the move
Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro to go on sale via Amazon India tomorrow
AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list

News

AnTuTu Top 10 smartphones for December 2018: ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars tops the list
Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8

News

Honor 8A to launch in China on January 8

हिंदी समाचार

भारत 2019 में लॉन्च करेगा 32 स्पेस मिशन!

शाओमी का 48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन 10 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro अमेजन पर कल से होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट विंडोज 10 बना सबसे पॉप्युलर ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम

शाओमी ने भारत में एयर पॉल्यूशन से बचने के लिए लॉन्च किया मास्क, जानें कैेसे करता है काम

News

Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
News
Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup
Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 render hints at higher screen space, dual cameras and more
Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector

News

Motorola Moto Z4 Play 360-degree renders leaked; shows off screen with waterdrop notch, Moto Mods connector
iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices

News

iOS 12 install base reaches 75% of active devices
Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook states that cheaper battery replacement impacted the sale of iPhone