Huawei may launch its Mate 30 Pro with a Penta camera setup

Huawei is planning to launch its Mate 30 Pro smartphone later this year. Similar to any other smartphone launch, rumors have started surfacing on the internet months before the launch of the device. According to the latest information on the internet, an alleged case of the device has surfaced on the internet. Taking a closer look at the case, it looks like the company is planning to add a Penta-camera setup on the back. It is almost certain that the company is planning to improve on the camera setup that the company introduced with the Mate 20 Pro while moving from Triple camera setup to a Penta-camera setup.

According to a report by LetsGoDigital, Huawei is likely to reveal the P30 Pro lineup at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 at the end of February. This is months before the company plans to launch the upcoming Mate lineup of devices. According to the report, the company filed a patent with China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for the back case of what seems to be the Mate 30 Pro, the likely flagship device from the future Mate series.

The patent and case were initially spotted by Mobiel Kopen and the cutout indicates that the device may sport four camera sensors along with a flash in a rectangular grid. This report comes right after rumors indicated that the upcoming flagship smartphone from the company, the Huawei P30 Pro is likely to come with a quad camera setup.

If rumors are to be believed then P30 Pro to be the first device with four cameras on the back. This is an increase from the triple camera setup that we saw on the P20 Pro. According to the report, similar to the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro will also ensure that the camera setup is present on the top left corner at the back of the device. In a similar manner, the camera set up on the Mate 30 Pro will be almost at the center of the device towards the top.

Though, Mate 30 Pro will not be the first device in the market to sport a Penta camera setup as HMD Global is also planning on launching a new device, the Nokia 9 PureView with a Penta camera setup.