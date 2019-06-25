comscore Huawei Tablet launch to happen soon in India; renders leaked | BGR India
News

Huawei to reportedly launch a new tablet in India; renders leak online

News

As per the leak, the Huawei tablet doesn't seem anything out of the ordinary. The square shape and the bezels on the sides of the display are similar to most tablets in the market. The only thing that may be different is the Huawei branding at the bottom bezel on the front.

  Published: June 25, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Huawei tablet launch India

Huawei may be planning to launch a new tablet in India. This comes just days after Huawei launched its latest Huawei MediaPad M6 with its top-of-the-line specifications. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the renders of the upcoming Huawei tablet. In addition to these four renders, he also added a caption stating that Huawei may launch the tablet market in India.

There is currently no word on the name or other specifications of this said Huawei tablet. The primary reason for this is the product naming that Huawei opts for, in the Indian market. It is possible that Huawei will rebrand or rename the tablet for the India launch.

Huawei tablet launch and design details

Taking a look at the leaked renders for the Huawei tablet, we get a good idea about what to expect. Overall, the design of the upcoming tablet is nothing out of the ordinary. The square shape and the bezels on the sides of the display are similar to most tablets in the market. The only thing that may be different is the Huawei branding at the bottom bezel on the front. In addition to the branding, we are also greeted with a front-facing selfie camera.

Taking a look back, we see the back panel of the tablet with tapered sides that wrap around the sides to provide a better grip. In addition to that, the back also sports a camera sensor on the top-left corner of the tablet. Beyond that, we get a Huawei branding in the middle, on the back side of the tablet. Further inspection of the tablet reveals a volume rocker and power button on the right side of the tablet. Other features include a 3.5mm audio socket towards the top on the left side and a dual speaker grill at the bottom.

Honor Pad 5 launched in India with Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20i

Also Read

Honor Pad 5 launched in India with Honor 20, 20 Pro and 20i

The Twitter post indicated that the upcoming product at the Huawei tablet launch will be powered by Android. However, we are unclear about the version number of Android. According to the renders, it is likely that the tablet will sport Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. However, it is likely that Huawei may push ahead and launch the upcoming tablet with Android 9 Pie.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: June 25, 2019 12:28 PM IST

